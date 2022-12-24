Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why You Shouldn't Use Indoor Cameras

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Creative Sound Blaster X1 Review: A Swiss Army Knife DAC and Headphone Amp
Proton VPN Review: Safe As a Swiss Bank
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Google Play Update Gives Parents More Control Over Purchases

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Four images. The first two show a child requesting to purchase DLC in World of Warcraft. The final two images show a notification on the parent's phone.
Google

Children can now send “Purchase Requests” to their parent or guardian when shopping on the Google Play Store. This saves you the trouble of setting up a family payment method, and more importantly, it gives you greater control over the apps, games, and in-app content purchased by your kid.

Purchase Requests are pretty straightforward. If a child in your “family group” wants to buy something in Google Play, they need to send you a request. You’ll receive a notification, and from there, you can approve or deny the purchase. (All requests are recorded in your Google Play history, and if you miss a request, it will sit in the pending tab.)

Alexa Has a Santa Claus Voice, Here's How to Enable It
RELATEDAlexa Has a Santa Claus Voice, Here's How to Enable It

You can only use this feature if you’ve set up a family group, which is a pretty simple process. Just open Google Play, tap your profile icon in the top right, select “Settings,” and tap “Family.” Once you’ve added your family to a group, you can manage accounts and share some purchases.

Setting up a family group also opens the door to “family payment methods.” Essentially, a family payment method is a debit or credit card that can be shared across accounts. But if you set up a family payment method, you cannot use Purchase Requests. (That said, you can require approval for all purchases when using a family payment method.)

Interestingly, Purchase Requests doesn’t work for music or movies. It’s only available for apps, games, and in-app purchases.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »