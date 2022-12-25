Buying Guides
Waze Is About to Get a Big Upgrade on Android Auto

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

While Google recently announced it’ll combine the teams working on Google Maps and Waze, that doesn’t mean the latter will stop getting new features. Many users prefer Waze, myself included, and thankfully it looks like a big update will make it even better with Android Auto.

Google confirmed a huge revamp to Android Auto earlier this year at its annual IO developer event, with the main feature being split-screen support. This way, users could follow Maps navigation while still controlling music or running a secondary app on the screen. As a result, you can keep your eyes on the road instead of fumbling through the touchscreen interface.

However, that same super helpful split-screen mode isn’t available for Waze users, at least not yet. Spotted by 9to5Google, several Reddit users have started to get a popup mentioning that “Waze dashboard support is coming soon.”

For those unaware, that means the Waze app will soon support split-screen dashboard mode and the latest version of Android Auto. And while the redesign is still only available from the Android Auto beta, which is full, we’re expecting it to arrive for everyone sooner than later.

Basically, whenever the latest Android Auto update arrives, it should work great with Waze. And for those already on the beta, expect an improved Waze experience soon.

