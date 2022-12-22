DaVinci Resolve Video Editing App Comes to the iPad

Video editors that use DaVinci Resolve have a reason to be happy today. The popular and powerful video editor has finally made its mobile debut on the iPad. This is made possible by the processing power of the iPad Pro’s M1 and M2 chips.

DaVinci Resolve is popular among both amateurs and professionals because it’s free, available on all desktop platforms (including Linux), and easy to learn. Many video editors started their careers with the free version of Resolve and learned the ropes before graduating to professional-grade software such as Premiere Pro, Avid, and Final Cut. However, many stick with Resolve throughout their career because it offers many professional-grade tools. And the paid version of the software, DaVinci Resolve Studio, offers everything they need to make high-quality content.

The iPad version of DaVinci Resolve brings everything people love about the desktop app to their tablet, including fast cutting, color correction, cloud collaboration, and AI tools powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine. The app also brings Resolve’s “pages” workflow to the iPad. Each video editing task, such as cutting, editing, visual effects, motion graphics, and more, is separated into a specific window so editors can focus solely on that aspect of the project.

Like its desktop counterpart, DaVinci Resolve for the iPad is free. So, it’s a great alternative to iMovie. However, there are in-app purchases that unlock more advanced tools. And while the app is designed for iPads with the M1 and M2 processors, previous incarnations of the tablet will be able to run Resolve with limited functionality.