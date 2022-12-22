DeWALT’s MAX 10-Tool Kit is 40% Off Right Now

The popular power tool brand DeWALT is already an excellent value, but when you see big holiday deals on some of DeWALT’s best tools, you’ll want to grab some while you can.

Amazon is running a huge DeWALT sale, with everything from spare battery packs to a 204-piece mechanic hand tool set for almost 60% off. However, the DeWALT deal that caught my eye is the excellent 20A MAX power tool combo set with ten different tools for 40% off, a savings of $400. We saw similar deals and pricing during Black Friday, but if you missed those, now is an excellent time to grab some premium power tools.

The 10-Tool MAX kit from DeWALT is actually pretty impressive, too. It typically retails for $999, sometimes less, and comes with ten of the brand’s most common power tools, and two carry cases, a charger, and two 20A MAX battery packs. You get everything pictured below for $599.

This isn’t your average combo tool set with items you’ll likely never use. No, this packs all the essentials for homeowners to get any job done. As you can see, for $599, you’ll get a drill, an impact driver, a flashlight, not to mention a Bluetooth speaker, and more.

The fact that this combination set comes with a speaker, leaf blower, and a 1/2 gallon wet/dry vacuum for this price, along with standard tools, makes it quite the steal. It’s a great way to start a tool collection, then add more over time.

Those who take advantage of this deal will want to check out the entire list of discounts at Amazon. You can snag two extra battery packs for 48% off, save $60 on an orbit sander, or get some impact driver bits on sale.

While it’s easy to find discounts on tools during the holiday season, the 10-tool kit is just about as good as it gets. Snag it from the link below and get to work.