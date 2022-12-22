Buying Guides
News

Get in Shape by Binge-Watching the Netflix Nike Collection

Netflix and Flex.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
1 min read
Netflix Nike Training Club on the screen.
Netflix

With New Year’s resolutions right around the corner, Netflix announced that it’s releasing the popular Nike Training Club collection to its streaming platform on December 30th. That way, users can get in shape by binge-watching workouts.

If you’re ready to Netflix and flex, feel the burn, and work up a sweat, the Nike Training Club has you covered. You can learn the basics as you go, then get into more advanced classes as you watch more episodes.

In total, Netflix subscribers will get access to a complete collection of over 90 workouts. At first, you’ll get 30 hours of content. More importantly, they’re in multiple languages. So, enjoy strength and conditioning, yoga, or high-intensity training.

For those unaware, the Nike Training Club is a popular fitness app full of workouts. And while its main focus is strength training, you’ll gain endurance and improve mobility and flexibility, not to mention live a healthier lifestyle by keeping your heart rate up each session. It’s similar to Peloton or Apple Fitness classes, only led by Nike’s premier certified trainers.

It’s worth mentioning that some of the episodes will require some workout equipment, but you can do many of the sets at home without anything extra. Or, stream the collection from the gym, especially considering many machines have the Netflix app as an option.

According to Netflix, the first episodes in the Nike Training Club collection arrive on December 30th, giving users five programs with dozens of episodes. Then, Netflix will add additional courses throughout 2023.

Don’t let those New Year’s resolutions fizzle out by February by taking advantage of the Nike Training program on Netflix. Search for “Nike” and get started.

via Variety

