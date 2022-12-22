How to Stream ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ For Free

Broadcast TV won’t be graced by the Peanuts gang this Christmas. Still, you can stream the classic Charlie Brown Christmas for free on Apple TV+. You don’t need a subscription or a trial. This promotion runs from December 22nd to the 25th.

The Apple TV+ app is available on most platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and even Xfinity Flex. To stream A Charlie Brown Christmas, simply log into Apple TV+ on your smart TV, streaming stick, phone, tablet, or computer. (If you’re streaming on an Android or Windows device, use the Apple TV+ website.)

If you already own Apple products, you can sign into Apple TV+ using your Apple ID. But if you’re new to this stuff, you can create an Apple ID for free. Again, this promotion doesn’t require a trial, so feel free to skip the Apple TV+ trial during signup.

Other Peanuts movies require an Apple TV+ subscription, which costs $7 a month. In case you missed it, Apple TV+ is now the exclusive home of Peanuts, which is why classic movies like A Charlie Brown Christmas and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown don’t show on broadcast TV anymore.

Once Christmas is over, keep your eyes peeled for Happy New Year, Charlie Brown. We expect Apple to offer this New Year’s movie for free at the end of the year. That said, Apple hasn’t confirmed such plans.