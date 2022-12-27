Buying Guides
Get a Lifetime of Plex Pass With This End-of-Year Discount

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
The Plex logo over illustrations of movie tickets.
Plex

Until December 30th, you can save 25% on a Lifetime of Plex Pass using coupon code GOODBUY2022. That brings the price down to just $90—a sizable $30 discount. (If you’re already paying for an annual plan, you’ll score an extra discount based on your remaining balance.)

Note: This sale ends December 30th.

This is, quite naturally, the final Plex Pass deal of 2022. But it’s also the best deal of the year, matching the discount we saw on Black Friday. I strongly suggest that you buy a Lifetime of Plex Pass today, as we don’t know when this discount will return.

How to Add Local TV Channels to Your Plex Server
RELATEDHow to Add Local TV Channels to Your Plex Server

A Plex Pass membership unlocks a ton of useful features, including hardware transcoding, remote streaming, offline downloads, and the ability to skip TV show intros. You can even use Plex Pass to add local TV channels (with DVR recording) to your Plex Media Server. It’s an essential service for any hardcore media fan.

Again, this deal ends December 30th. A Plex Pass Lifetime membership doesn’t need to be renewed—as the name implies, it lasts for a lifetime. Using this deal, Lifetime Plex Pass will pay for itself after 18 months.

Plex Pass

A Plex Pass subscription takes your media server to the next level, with remote streaming, hardware transcoding, offline downloads, and more.

Plex
