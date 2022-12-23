New Leak Details the Pixel 8, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 9 Pro

Google’s new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have a lot to offer, but if the latest leak is to be believed, the company has big plans for the next few years. While we’re still ten months away from a Pixel 8 launch, a recent leak breaks down new Pixel phone releases through 2025.

According to an extensive report by Android Authority, which claims an “anonymous but trustworthy” source shared key details about Google’s plans, we’ll be getting a new Pixel 7a and the highly rumored Pixel Fold in early 2023. However, that’s just the beginning of Google’s bigger rollout.

Before we begin, it’s worth noting that these are only rumors, so we’ll have to take some of it with a grain of salt. Furthermore, the leak claims much of this information is set in stone, while others are less likely as the situation is fluid. Company plans change. Release roadmaps change, and things could look different in 18-24 months.

Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel 8 Series

Android Authority reports that Google’s plans for next year remain largely unchanged from previous years, except for the Pixel Fold (also known as the Pixel Notepad), arriving at Google I/O in May. This means we’ll get a budget Pixel 7a for the same $449 price as the current Pixel 6a, a Pixel Fold, followed by Google’s usual flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro around October.

From what we understand, the Pixel 7a will have minor upgrades, like a 90Hz display and better cameras, yet still hit the same wallet-friendly price point. Unfortunately, this leak didn’t go into too many details regarding specs. Instead, it talked about what phones are coming over the next few years.

Google’s Pixel Fold could get announced at Google I/O, then released a few weeks later. Then, the Pixel 8 series will arrive around the same time as usual. Still, we didn’t get too many details about it, but the report mentions the Pixel 8 could have a smaller display than previous models. The only other detail is these phones will obviously run a new Tensor G3 processor and have several notable upgrades.

Pixel Phones in 2024 and 2025

If the leaked roadmap is accurate, 2024 and 2025 are when things start to get interesting. First, the report claims Google may switch to releasing its affordable A-series phone every other year instead of a yearly release. That means the Pixel 7a will remain on sale through 2023-24 and finally get replaced in 2025 with a new Pixel 9a or similar. The leakster mentioned a Pixel 8a, but depending on the success of the 7a, Google could scrap the 8a.

Then, in 2024 Google might release three flagship smartphones to better take on Samsung and Apple. Those are the regular Google Pixel 9, which could come in around 6.1 inches or even smaller. Then, we’ll get a high-end Pixel 9 Pro (codenamed komodo) and a second Pro-level phone codenamed “caimen.” That second phone will be small but still, pack the same premium specs as Google’s biggest phone for the year.

No names or details were released, but I’m assuming we’ll get something like a small Pixel 9, a slightly bigger Pixel 9 Pro, then Google’s usual massive 6.7-inch flagship device, which it may call the Pixel 9 Max or Ultra. Basically, two sizes for its Pro phone, similar to what we get from Apple each year.

The source of the leak claims this three-device release is definitely happening. The report mentions we could see another Pixel Fold in 2024, but that remains unclear and will depend on the original’s success next year.

Things are a little blurry in 2025, which makes sense, given how fast things change in the tech industry. However, Android Authority reports that whatever comes this year will depend on 2023 and 2024. That said, the leak mentions we could get yet another Pixel Fold, potentially a Pixel Flip similar to the popular Galaxy Z Flip from Samsung.

And finally, we can expect yet another triple release for the primary Pixel 10 series. Those being a regular Pixel 10 and two sizes for the high-end Pixel 10 Pro lineup. That said, if the folding phones don’t succeed, Google will switch to releasing four regular non-folding phones in 2025. Those are a duo of Pixel 10 devices and two more high-end Pixel 10 Pro models, both in a big and small package.

The report is worth a read if you love Android smartphones or the Pixel series. Remember that this is very early information, and anything (and everything) is subject to change.