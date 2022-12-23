Buying Guides
News

DuckDuckGo Quacks at Google Over Sign-In Pop-Ups

Its new feature blocks sign-in pop-ups on non-Google sites.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
DuckDuckGo new Google blocking feature
DuckDuckGo

DuckDuckGo, the popular privacy-focused search engine and web browser company, just launched a new feature taking direct aim at Google’s sign-in pop-ups that track users. After a bit of controversy earlier this year, the Duck company is busy working on new ways to keep users safe.

The latest privacy feature is called “Google Sign-in Pop-Up Protection.” It’s available in DuckDuckGo apps and browser extensions, and it essentially blocks any Google sign-in window if you’re not specifically on a Google website.

For example, when you visit a site like Reddit, Facebook, Etsy, or thousands of other sites that let you “Sign-in with Google,” you’ll get this pop-up. It’s a convenient feature, but DuckDuckGo says when you do it, you’re essentially giving Google permission to track everything you do on that site.

DuckDuckGo Browser Will Block Microsoft Trackers Following Backlash
RELATEDDuckDuckGo Browser Will Block Microsoft Trackers Following Backlash

Even if you’ve worked to stop tracking and disabled third-party cookies, when you use Google’s sign-in feature on 3rd party sites, it allows them to still collect data, browsing habits, and other information.

According to CNET, this new privacy feature is already available and enabled by default in DuckDuckGo apps and browser extensions. It’s worth noting that this is just one of many recent features from the company, including a blocker for 3rd party ads that arrived in November.

Remember that you never have complete privacy on the internet, but every little bit counts.

via CNET

