Garmin Instinct 2 to Get Exciting New Features in January

Garmin Instinct 2 early-access users got a holiday gift this week. The company rolled out an alpha update for the popular smartwatch with some new features and bug fixes. Remember that alpha updates are for testing purposes. Garmin will release these updates to everyone in January.

New features in the alpha firmware update include:

Morning Report : Provides users with a daily summary of their sleep and activity data, helping them to start their day off on the right foot.

The Garmin Instinct 2 alpha update also includes several bug fixes to improve the overall performance and reliability of the smartwatch. These include incorrect daily calorie counts, indoor bike activity starting on the wrong data screen, and problems with the surf activity summary page.

The updates are available for early-access beta testers now. We expect Garmin to roll out all the new features and fixes to Instinct 2 users sometime in January. You can sign up as a tester through Garmin’s website if you want them while they’re in the alpha phase.