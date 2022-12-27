Buying Guides
LG’s New Camera Module Might Be the First Useful Telephoto Lens

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

| 1 min read
LG logo sign on a building
OleksSH/Shutterstock.com

LG Innotek stopped making smartphones last year. However, it is still manufacturing mobile components, notably cameras. In a press release, the company announced the world’s first optical telephoto zoom camera module. The new module will be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show next month.

The optical telephoto zoom module differs from the zoom lens found in smartphones today. Instead of digitally zooming in on far-away objects (causing a lot of distortion and pixelation), LG’s optical telephoto lens uses a miniaturized version of DSLR technology for higher-quality images.

LG claims the new optical zoom lens can increase magnification between 4-9x fixed zoom. And that the new camera module will provide more space in smartphones and increase battery efficiency. The company states that it has achieved this feat through advancements in zoom actuators, optical image stabilizers, and software technologies.

Of the new optical telephoto module, LG Innotek CEO Jeong Cheol-dong said, “Smartphone cameras will be evolved into the direction of enhancing the performance of optical zoom centrally on the premium smartphones.” He added, “As the global leading smartphone camera module company, LG Innotek will be one step ahead in introducing innovative products that provide pleasant experience and good impression to the customers, and innovation will be provided continuously for customer value.”

While it remains unknown which smartphone brands and models the new telephoto module is destined for, we expect several companies to implement the technology next year. We’ll find out more when LG Innotek officially unveils the technology at CES 2023.

The Consumer Electronics Show begins on January 5, 2023.

