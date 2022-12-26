Catch Em All With Samsung’s New Pokémon Cases and Accessories

If you’re a diehard Pokémon fan, you’ll be happy to see that Samsung just debuted a new line of Pokémon-themed accessories for its Galaxy devices, and they’ll be available starting December 26th.

Samsung releases limited-edition items quite often. While this line of exclusive accessories is already available in South Korea and Singapore, it’s coming to the U.S. later this month, according to CNET. However, this new Pokémon setup is only available for select devices. Those with the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, or Galaxy Watch 5 can outfit their gear with Poke balls and cute monsters.

If you’re still wandering around town playing Pokémon GO and doing raids, good for you. Now, you’ll be able to hold an actual Poke Ball that doubles as a cover for the charging case for your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Samsung says this case also works with the Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds Pro.

To be clear, you put your Galaxy Buds and the charging case inside the ball. Then, you’ll be able to walk around and hold it with the included lanyard.

Samsung will also offer a Galaxy Z Flip 4 silicone ring grip case, ensuring you’ll have a safe grip on the phone as you’re trying to fling Poke balls and catch that latest Legendary monster. The case has a lovely display of Pokémon characters and balls and will run fans $50.

If you have the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, Samsung will sell a replacement Pokémon-themed strap for $40, which looks pretty snazzy. All of these accessories look great for fans, and it sounds like you’ll be able to grab some starting December 26th from Samsung’s online store.