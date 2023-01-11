LEGO never wants its loyal customers to run out of builds to enjoy, so this iconic building brand routinely puts out new sets. Most people know that the holidays are a big time for LEGO set releases, but January is another great time to shop for new favorites.

To help you find your next set, we’ve checked out all the LEGO sets that are releasing to bring you the best of the best. Read on to see our picks for the best new LEGO sets releasing in 2023.

Best Addition to Your LEGO City: Jazz Club

You’re in good company if you’ve built a LEGO city and want to keep growing it. Many fans of this brand have their own thriving LEGO towns, and all of them can benefit from the addition of the LEGO Jazz Club.

Releasing on January 4, this LEGO set is designed for builders aged 18 and up. When you open the box for this set, you’ll find 2,899 pieces, including eight minifigures. The completed Jazz Club stands one foot tall and features plenty of delightful details. The gorgeous façade reveals a beautifully decorated interior that comes complete with the jazz club, a sidewalk café, and a rooftop garden.

Best Super Mario Set: Peach’s Garden Balloon Ride Expansion

Few combinations are better than LEGO and Super Mario, which is why the building brand keeps releasing new additions to its Super Mario collection. One of the latest editions that you’re sure to love is the LEGO Peach’s Garden Balloon Ride Expansion Set.

Available on the first day of 2023, this LEGO set is perfect for builders aged seven and up. The 453-piece set allows Super Mario fans to build Princess Peach’s garden and a hot-air balloon. Some of the standout features include the Blue Toad’s house, a fountain with a hidden Coin Block, and Princess Peach herself. When completed, the set allows kids and the young-at-heart to have fun playing in Peach’s Garden.

Best to Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit: Lunar New Year Parade

Planning to celebrate the Lunar New Year or know someone who is? If so, you won’t want to miss this set. 2023 is the Year of the Rabbit, so it makes sense that the LEGO Lunar New Year Parade set prominently features an adorable white rabbit right at the front.

Builders aged eight and up can have fun with this 1,653-piece LEGO set because it can serve as a toy or a beautiful display piece. The Lunar New Year Parade releases on January 10 and includes three parade floats that connect to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit. The floats include a rabbit-themed float, a music-themed float, and a dragon float. There are also 18 LEGO minifigures to complete the scene.

Best for Gryffindors: Gryffindor House Banner

LEGO has plenty of sets that celebrate everyone’s favorite wizard, but none of them are quite like the LEGO Gryffindor House Banner. While this LEGO set is affordable, it comes with plenty of features and personality.

At 285 pieces, LEGO recommends this set for builders aged nine and up. With the Gryffindor House Banner, you can show your house pride. The completed set has a tile with the Gryffindor house crest and a hanger so that you can display it on the wall. It also includes a model of a Gryffindor common room inside, complete with a fireplace and seating area.

If Gryffindor isn’t your house, there’s no need to worry. LEGO is also releasing sets for Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw. All banner sets come out on March 1.

Best for Marvel Adventures: The Avengers Quinjet

Whether you’re a Marvel fan who is looking for a new piece for your collection or a parent looking for a Marvel set for your kiddo, you’ll love the LEGO The Avengers Quinjet. This versatile piece offers something for everyone.

With 795 pieces, LEGO recommends this set for builders aged nine and up who want to recreate the famous Marvel aircraft. When the set is finished, it features an opening cockpit, an area for passengers, a retractable undercarriage, and even adjustable wings. You’ll find plenty of accessories in this set and five minifigures, including Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, and Loki. All this is available on January 1.

Best for Disney Princess Fans: Moana’s Wayfinding Boat

If you love the Disney movie Moana, you might find yourself wondering how far you’ll go to get more movie merch. It turns out you don’t have to go on an epic journey like Moana. You just need to snag the LEGO Moana’s Wayfinding Boat on January 1.

For builders aged six and up, this LEGO set comes with 321 pieces that provide plenty of fun for imaginative minds. The set is designed to become Moana’s double-hulled boat, which comes with a removable shelter, a printed sail, and storage space. It also includes extras like a LEGO dolphin figure, decorative elements, and two minifigures, including Moana herself. Kids can use this set as a toy for open-ended play or as a display piece.

Best Way to Bring Home a Bugatti: Bugatti Bolide

Most of us will never have a Bugatti in our garages, but you can have one on a table or a shelf. Or rather, you can have a model of one when you pick up the LEGO Bugatti Bolide when it comes out on January 1.

LEGO suggests this 905-piece set for builders aged nine and up as a great way to bring the joy of racing home. This Bugatti set comes from the LEGO Technic line, so you can be confident that the finished model will favor both form and function. The yellow and black car features a head-turning design and plenty of working functions like the scissor doors and the W16 engine and steering.

Best for Enhancing Your LEGO Bouquet: Daffodils

LEGO has recently been drawing inspiration from nature with several sets that allow you to build everything from floral bouquets to succulents. The latest botanical edition is the LEGO Daffodils set.

Available starting on January 1, the Daffodils set allows you to build four adorable LEGO daffodils. Two of them are yellow and two are white. Recommended for builders aged 18 and up, the set includes 216 pieces and works with other LEGO sets, including the Roses, Tulips, and Sunflower sets. When completed, each daffodil is more than 11 inches tall.

Best from the New Avatar Movie: Payakan the Tulkun & Crabsuit

Since we’ve been gifted with the sequel to Avatar, it’s only logical that LEGO would also give us the gift of Avatar sets. Of the different available options, the LEGO Payakan the Tulkun & Crabsuit set is arguably the most enticing.

This 761-piece set comes with so many components that you can enjoy once it’s completed. There’s the posable tulkun and the transformable crabsuit model that lets you take it from a submarine to a walking vehicle. The set also comes with plenty of accessories and three Avatar minifigures of characters from the movie. Builders aged 10 and up can enjoy this LEGO set starting on January 1.