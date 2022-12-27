Apple Could Update the iPad Mini Next Year

It’s been a little over a year since the release of the sixth-generation iPad Mini, and Apple is looking forward to the seventh in 2023, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a Chinese-language tweet (followed by an English translation), Kuo stated that he thinks it unlikely that Apple will introduce a foldable iPad mini in 2025 due to the expensive nature of foldable tech.

Additionally, Apple is currently working on a new version of the iPad mini equipped with a new processor as the main selling point, and the mass shipment is expected to start by the end of 2023 or in 1H24. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 27, 2022

He followed up with a claim that Apple is developing the successor of its sixth-generation mini tablet computer with “a new processor as the main selling point.” He also predicted that the next iPad mini would be released by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024.

The timing for the release of the iPad mini makes sense, as it would be about two years since the debut of the current model. The gap between the fifth generation and the sixth (March 2019 – September 2021) was about that length of time. And given Apple’s development of new mobile chipsets, it stands to reason that it wants to keep its budget-friendly model updated with its latest chips.