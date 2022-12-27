Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
Why You Shouldn't Use Indoor Cameras

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (Gen 5) Review: Great Power for a Price
Creative Sound Blaster X1 Review: A Swiss Army Knife DAC and Headphone Amp
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Apple Could Update the iPad Mini Next Year

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A human hand holding an iPad mini
Apple

It’s been a little over a year since the release of the sixth-generation iPad Mini, and Apple is looking forward to the seventh in 2023, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a Chinese-language tweet (followed by an English translation), Kuo stated that he thinks it unlikely that Apple will introduce a foldable iPad mini in 2025 due to the expensive nature of foldable tech.

How to Choose Your Next iPad
RELATEDHow to Choose Your Next iPad

He followed up with a claim that Apple is developing the successor of its sixth-generation mini tablet computer with “a new processor as the main selling point.” He also predicted that the next iPad mini would be released by the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024.

The timing for the release of the iPad mini makes sense, as it would be about two years since the debut of the current model. The gap between the fifth generation and the sixth (March 2019 – September 2021) was about that length of time. And given Apple’s development of new mobile chipsets, it stands to reason that it wants to keep its budget-friendly model updated with its latest chips.

Sources: The Verge, Mashable

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »