Nest Hub Will Watch You Sleep For Free in 2023

Google’s 2nd-gen Nest Hub that came out in 2021 isn’t much different than the original, aside from improved audio and sleep-tracking features. Google calls it Sleep Sensing, which was supposed to become a paid feature at the end of 2022.

However, it looks like your Nest Hub can keep watching you sleep for free for at least the next year, as Google extended the feature “preview” throughout 2023.

In case you didn’t know, the 2nd-gen Nest Hub can track your movement and respiration rate while you sleep to gauge your restlessness. It can also track how long it takes you to fall asleep, track patterns, sleep stages, and more. This is thanks to a slew of sensors above the screen.

Google initially planned to develop the technology into a paid feature last year. Then, we learned the plan revolved around adding Sleep Sensing into Fitbit Premium in 2023, but we’re not sure how it plans to do that. Many assume it’ll take advantage of the Pixel Watch, Fitbit devices (a Google company), and Nest Hub.

After delaying it until 2023, it looks like Google will delay it again until 2024. The folks at 9to5Google recently spotted updated support pages confirming the change. Google’s Nest Hub product page now says the feature preview is “free through 2023.”

So, if you love the sleep-tracking benefits of your Nest Hub, enjoy it free for another year, although it wouldn’t surprise us if this gets delayed again.