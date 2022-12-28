Movano’s Smart Ring for Women Is One Step Closer to Reality

At CES 2022, we awarded the Movano Ring the Best Health & Wellness Award for its ability to monitor chronic ailments and track various health metrics. Now the company behind the device is poised to release a new smart ring focused on women’s health at CES 2023.

In a press release, Movano Health announced Evie, a smart ring that gives women personalized insights about their health. Movano claims Evie tracks health metrics, including resting heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, respiration rate, skin temperature variability, period and ovulation tracking, and menstrual cycle activity.

Evie also provides women with an activity profile that includes steps, active minutes, calories burned, sleep stages and duration, and mood tracking. The data the ring collects is presented in a mobile app that provides actionable insights rather than raw data and graphs. The company states that Evie will help women make manageable lifestyle changes and take a proactive approach to mitigate the risk of chronic disease. And help women understand the “why” behind their feelings.

The company also states that Evie can yield data to healthcare providers to help them deliver reliable patient care. Movano plans to seek FDA clearance for Evie. If approved, it will be the first consumer wearable that is also a medical device.

Of Evie, Movano CEO Dr. John Mastrototaro said, “As a medical device, Evie will go beyond the status quo of other wearables on the market, and we believe it has the power to transform women’s lives and overall health.” He continued, “We are bringing together medical-grade biometric data and insights in a comfortable and contemporary wearable that allows women to take ownership of their unique health journey.”

The Consumer Electronics Show begins on January 5, 2023.