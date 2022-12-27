Kia Teases Upcoming Electric SUV

Kia is going all in on electric SUVs. This week, the company teased the upcoming EV9 ahead of its 2023 launch. The 11-second promo video was posted on the company’s Kia India Twitter account.

The EV9 first appeared as a concept car at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. It features three rows of seats, a futuristic style, and is intended to be the company’s flagship EV SUV.

However, the EV9 isn’t Kia’s first electric SUV. Last year the company introduced the EV6, an electric compact SUV crossover. And it has been a massive success for Kia, selling record numbers for the company in November. The EV6 also won multiple awards, including 2022 European Car of the Year, 2022 Irish Car of the Year, What Car? Car of the Year, and TopGear.com Crossover of the Year, among others.

The EV9 is expected to be a significant milestone for Kia’s EV offerings. Since its premiere in 2021, Kia has released more details about the model, including its five-second 0 to 100km/h acceleration time and 336-mile battery range. Kia’s stated goal is to sell 1.2 million electric vehicles by 2030.

When it hits the market, the EV9 will join the Rivian R1S in the EV SUV market. The R1S also features three rows of seats and currently starts at $48,500 MSRP.