News

Sony’s Best Headphones Drop to Their Lowest Price Ever

Premium sound without a premium price.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones official
Sony

While Sony makes all sorts of excellent headphones, the new Sony WH-1000XM5 released earlier this year for $399 is hands-down some of its best. The XM5 offer improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and a revised design, and you can get a pair for only $279 today at Amazon.

Reviews all over the internet say these headphones have best-in-class noise cancellation, premium sound, and a comfortable fit. Unfortunately, the deal is only available on the white model. Still, considering these only occasionally go on sale for about $50 off, this is a great deal that’s too good to pass up.

Compared to the fan-favorite 1000XM4 released a few years back, the 1000XM5 has a secondary audio chipset that helps it deliver better “mid and high-frequency noises” you’ll experience around town, in an office, or day-to-day. We came away highly impressed in our review.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Review: The Best ANC Headphones Just Got Better
RELATEDSony WH-1000XM5 Review: The Best ANC Headphones Just Got Better

Sony says it redesigned the rotating stem and headband to be more comfortable than ever, upgraded the microphones, and improved battery life. The company promises 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled and 40 hours without.

As usual, these headphones charge over USB-C and take a little over three hours to fully recharge. Again, only the white model (or silver) model is available for $279 at Amazon, which is $120 off its usual $399 price, and the deal likely won’t last long. So, if you didn’t get a pair over the holiday shopping season or under the Christmas tree, snag a pair from the link below while you can.

All-time low

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimizer, Crystal Clear Hands-Free Calling, and Alexa Voice Control, Silver

The Sony WH-1000XM5 offer best-in-class noise cancellation, look good, and sound even better. Grab the white model for only $279 today at Amazon.

Amazon

$279.00
$399.99 Save 30%

Best Buy

$349.99
$399.99 Save 13%

