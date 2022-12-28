Sony’s Best Headphones Drop to Their Lowest Price Ever

While Sony makes all sorts of excellent headphones, the new Sony WH-1000XM5 released earlier this year for $399 is hands-down some of its best. The XM5 offer improved active noise cancellation (ANC) and a revised design, and you can get a pair for only $279 today at Amazon.

Reviews all over the internet say these headphones have best-in-class noise cancellation, premium sound, and a comfortable fit. Unfortunately, the deal is only available on the white model. Still, considering these only occasionally go on sale for about $50 off, this is a great deal that’s too good to pass up.

Compared to the fan-favorite 1000XM4 released a few years back, the 1000XM5 has a secondary audio chipset that helps it deliver better “mid and high-frequency noises” you’ll experience around town, in an office, or day-to-day. We came away highly impressed in our review.

Sony says it redesigned the rotating stem and headband to be more comfortable than ever, upgraded the microphones, and improved battery life. The company promises 30 hours of battery life with ANC enabled and 40 hours without.

As usual, these headphones charge over USB-C and take a little over three hours to fully recharge. Again, only the white model (or silver) model is available for $279 at Amazon, which is $120 off its usual $399 price, and the deal likely won’t last long. So, if you didn’t get a pair over the holiday shopping season or under the Christmas tree, snag a pair from the link below while you can.