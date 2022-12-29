Buying Guides
Acura Issues Recall Over Defects Caused by Robots

| 1 min read
Acura TLX shown at the New York International Auto Show 2017
Miro Vrlik Photography/Shutterstock.com

Acura issued a small recall covering just 19 vehicles last week. The issue stems from the tires on the 2022 Acura TLX sports sedan. And all the cars involved were built on the same day: Sept. 1, 2022. It’s an odd recall, not just for the small number of vehicles or the tires themselves.

The reason Acura recalled less than 20 vehicles is that when they were assembled, the robot that sorted and loaded the tires may have damaged the wheels, leaving cuts in the bead area. Cuts in this area of a tire can lead to a loss of air pressure, leading to potentially dangerous situations if the tire deflates rapidly.

According to the recall documents that Acura filed with the NHTSA, there have been no reported incidents regarding the potentially damaged tires, nor has any vehicle owner filed a warranty claim. Acura became aware of the potential defects in early November and issued the voluntary recall on Dec. 22.

Affected vehicle owners can bring their vehicles to the dealership and have their tires inspected and replaced. Bridgestone, the company responsible for maintaining the tire-sorting robot, has replaced the unit with a human to prevent further incidents.

Source: CNET

