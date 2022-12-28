The Latest “Pixel Curse” Seems to be Broken Camera Glass

Google’s Pixel 7 line of smartphones is only a few months old, but we’ve already seen countless little issues emerge. At first, it was power consumption issues and screen scrolling lag, but now we’re seeing several reports that the rear camera glass is shattering randomly.

When the Pixel 7 first came out, we heard a few complaints from owners saying that the rear glass cracked or shattered without the phone getting dropped. And unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be an isolated incident. Looking at the Google support forum for Pixel, multiple users are saying the same thing.

Owners are saying that the Pixel 7 rear camera glass shattered without reason. One user even mentions having it in a case, in a padded front jacket pocket, and noticed the broken glass when they took it out to snap a photo. It’s a trending topic on the forum.

Not even a month, no drops just regular use. Have a case on the phone. Been told Its my problem. Is this really the quality control backed by google? It's clearly a manufacturing defect, and I know I'm not the only one. Please fix this google! @madebygoogle #pixel7brokencamera pic.twitter.com/pH6k7HxSux — Heydon Faber (@CSThrowaway) December 26, 2022

This week, two more reports emerged over the holiday weekend on Twitter. It’s the same story, but we’re still unsure what’s happening here, but one owner suggested the cold weather is to blame. Those could be isolated incidents, and it isn’t extremely widespread, but we are starting to see a pattern.

While we praised the Pixel 7 in our review and haven’t dealt with this issue, our own Josh Hendrickson said it feels somewhat fragile and has several scratches already.

It’s worth mentioning that most of the photos we’ve seen so far are of the regular Pixel 7, but there are a few similar reports for the bigger Pixel 7 Pro. Either way, it’s too early to say if this is a manufacturing defect or some sort of pressure point, but we’ll keep an eye out for more details. If your camera glass breaks, reach out to Google for assistance.