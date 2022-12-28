The LEGO ‘Great Wave’ Set Looks Beautiful and Affordable

Art fans and Japanese culture buffs may find themselves with a new LEGO set this New Year’s Day. The company announced today that it is set to release a LEGO Art kit based on the classic woodblock print The Great Wave off Kanagawa on January 1, 2023.

The 1,810-piece set features layers and elements of various shapes to build the reimagined work of Katsushika Hokusai. LEGO intends the set to allow builders to relax and find their inner flow. To help with that goal, the company includes a soundtrack of calming music with the art set.

Hokusai created The Great Wave of Kanagawa in 1831, and the art features Mount Fuji in the background with the massive threatening ocean waves in the foreground. Three boats appear in the piece, each with eight rowers holding oars. The work became one of the most recognizable symbols of Japanese art and culture and is possibly the most reproduced art in the country’s history.

LEGO Group designer Annemette Baaskjær Nielsen said of the new art set, “We’re thrilled that fans of art and Japanese culture will get the chance to immerse themselves into the relaxing project of recreating the iconic Great Wave, captured in a LEGO Art set.” She continued, “This set offers so many ways that fans can unwind and find their flow. Not just immersing themselves into the building process, but also getting into the artwork and how that is composed. Sparking an interest in Hokusai’s instantly recognizable original and its rich history of almost 200 years.”

LEGO Art Hokusai: The Great Wave will be available on January 1, 2023, on LEGO’s website and LEGO retailers for $99.99.