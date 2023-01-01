Buying Guides
8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor Review: A Must-Have for All Drivers
Sonos Ray Review: Great Starter Soundbar With Some Shortcomings
F-150 Lightning EV Kept Owner’s Home Powered for 2 Days

A bad winter storm couldn't stop the Lightning EV.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
1 min read
Ford EV backup power system
Ford

Massive winter storms smothered most central U.S. states, northeastern areas, and Canada over the holiday season. Thankfully, one Ontario homeowner had an F-150 Lightning EV and used Ford’s truck to keep his home powered up and the lights on for two days while the power was out.

If you were wondering if an EV could power a house, the answer is yes. While we’re already well aware of Ford’s bidirectional charging technology, which allows the F-150 Lightning EV battery packs to send or receive power, this is an excellent example of a real-world usage scenario.

Interestingly enough, Reddit user RapsFanLJ doesn’t have Ford’s “Home Integration System” or the correct wiring connected to their home electric panel and grid, but that didn’t stop the user from taking advantage of the F-150 Lightning’s massive battery cells.

According to a post on Reddit, once the power went out in their neighborhood, the F-150 Lightning EV owner sprung into action. Even without a proper bidirectional charging system, this owner used both power outlets in the EV’s truck bed and some splitters to run home essentials for 44 hours.

RapsFanLJ

The user stated that the F-150 Lightning ran “ran our fridges, freezers and our wifi, select lights and the TV for close to 2 full days. AND the battery was only down to 65%.”

This family could safely keep food cool, the lights on, and entertainment from the TV for 44 hours while the city worked on restoring power. And after all that, the truck still had more than enough juice left. Those running Ford’s official home connection system may experience different results, potentially drawing more from the truck battery and running an entire home.

It’s worth mentioning that the F-150 Lightning isn’t the only EV with bidirectional charging or AC outlets in the truck bed, but with a big battery of up to 131 kWh in size, it has more than enough power to keep your lights on in an emergency.

Electric cars aren’t a danger in winter traffic jams, and if you’re stuck inside during a winter storm and the power goes out, get creative and take advantage of those fully-charged battery packs.

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »