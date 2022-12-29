Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Ring in the New Year with Roku’s Festive Features

Light that digital fireplace and watch all the NYE countdowns.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

| 1 min read
Roku Ultra 2020 with remote and headphones
Justin Duino / Review Geek

Did you get a fancy new Roku TV or streaming device for Christmas? If so, you’ll want to take advantage of a slew of different Roku features or channels during the holiday season. We’re talking about holiday wallpapers, putting a fireplace on your wall, or ringing in the new year.

For those unaware, Roku has a fireplace channel that will stream an actual fireplace burning, starting with chunks of wood and slowly disappearing. You’ll get that fireplace glow, the crackle and pops of real wood, and the only thing you’ll miss is the smell. Still, it’s a great way to stay festive during the holiday season.

Roku devices have a bunch of fun holiday wallpapers and themes you can take advantage of, too. However, with Christmas behind us and 2023 on the horizon, you’ll want to start preparing for New Year’s Eve and all those festivities.

For that, Roku designed a “New Year’s Central Experience” for all its devices, giving users one place to stay up on all the action. The company even has a dedicated channel to watch all the countdowns as we head into 2023.

Roku NYE experience.
Roku

However, the main attraction is Roku’s central experience zone for all things New Year’s Eve. Roku owners can access the “New Year’s Central Experience” from the home screen menu starting December 30th through January 2nd. You can also say “New Year” with your voice if you have the voice remote.

From here, you’ll find tons of NYE content to enjoy. Similar to previous years, Roku has countless giveaways, free content to watch, and more, meaning you can enjoy hours of entertainment completely free.

According to the company, there will be four days of giveaways with Roku prizes and an entire home theater sweepstakes. Users can click the “Let’s Celebrate!” tab inside the NYE zone and watch free shows or Roku’s best original content.

You can tune into the “best of streaming 2022,” a new Roku Recommends special. Check out the recently released Roku Sports Zone for all the NCAAF, NFL, and NHL games this weekend. Stream music from a bunch of services, or, as usual, try one of the many Roku winter wallpapers, themes, and screensavers.

As a reminder, all the events and giveaways end on January 2nd. So, fire up that Roku TV or streaming stick and have fun.

Source: Roku

