YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket Could Let You Watch Just Your Favorite Team

With the NFL Sunday Ticket officially heading to YouTube and YouTube TV in 2023, fans likely have many questions. And while we still don’t know much yet, new reports suggest the NFL Sunday Ticket could cost around $300 and even let fans pay for a “single-team” subscription option.

First off, starting with the 2023-24 NFL season, the Sunday Ticket will no longer be available from DirecTV, which has offered the package since 1994. The package heading to YouTube is a big deal.

You’ll likely be able to watch all Sunday NFL games from any device using YouTube’s Primetime Channels package, meaning it’ll be a single subscription to your YouTube account. Or, those who opt for YouTube TV, Google’s live TV streaming service, can pay for the NFL Sunday Ticket as an add-on package.

According to BleacherReport, NBC’s well-established sportswriter Peter King said that while a price point has not been determined for the Sunday Ticket, it’ll be in the neighborhood of $300. And while that’s roughly the same price users paid from DirecTV, that $300 was on top of existing cable packages from the provider. As a result, getting the NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube will be far more affordable for sports fans not paying monthly for DirecTV on top.

Perhaps the biggest news, if true, is that YouTube TV could offer a single-team option for fans. King said a “single-team option” would provide an opportunity to see only one team’s games at a cheaper cost.

Being able to pay a discounted price for a team-specific NFL Sunday Ticket package would be huge. I’d be able to watch every one of my Green Bay Packers games from Las Vegas, which sounds absolutely amazing and something I’ve wanted from the NFL for a decade.

It’s important to note that this is only a rumor, but we’ll likely learn more as the 2023 season nears next Spring. An interview with The Verge suggests it’ll only be the entire package, and fans can’t access a single team, so we’ll have to wait and see.