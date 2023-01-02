Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor Review: A Must-Have for All Drivers
Sonos Ray Review: Great Starter Soundbar With Some Shortcomings
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Disney+ Reveals Stan Lee Documentary Coming in 2023

The iconic writer gets more than a cameo.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Stan Lee documentary cover photo.
Marvel

Stan Lee, the iconic comic book writer, publisher, producer, and co-creator of many of our favorite Marvel characters, would have turned 100 years old on December 28th, 2022. To mark the special occasion, this week, Marvel and Disney+ announced an all-new Stan Lee documentary coming in 2023.

As a writer and editor for Marvel Comics, Lee became history’s most famous comic book creator. Co-creating characters including Ant-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, Thor, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk, and more.

Fun fact. Lee’s work first appeared at the age of 17, in 1941, in the fifth issue of Captain America Comics, and the rest is history. Unfortunately, Disney+ and Marvel didn’t share too many details about the original documentary, but we have a teaser trailer worth watching.

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee,” accompanied the teaser in a quote from Marvel Entertainment.

For now, we’re not sure if the documentary will be about the life of Stan Lee as a whole or focus primarily on his career, if not both. The teaser video highlights his many cameos in Marvel films throughout the years but doesn’t reveal much else.

If you haven’t yet, sign up for Disney+ from the link below and be ready when the new Stan Lee documentary arrives.

Disney+

Sign up for Disney+ and enjoy all your favorite Marvel shows, movies, and more.

Shop Now
READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »