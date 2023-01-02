Disney+ Reveals Stan Lee Documentary Coming in 2023

Stan Lee, the iconic comic book writer, publisher, producer, and co-creator of many of our favorite Marvel characters, would have turned 100 years old on December 28th, 2022. To mark the special occasion, this week, Marvel and Disney+ announced an all-new Stan Lee documentary coming in 2023.

As a writer and editor for Marvel Comics, Lee became history’s most famous comic book creator. Co-creating characters including Ant-Man, Black Panther, Iron Man, Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, Thor, X-Men, The Incredible Hulk, and more.

Fun fact. Lee’s work first appeared at the age of 17, in 1941, in the fifth issue of Captain America Comics, and the rest is history. Unfortunately, Disney+ and Marvel didn’t share too many details about the original documentary, but we have a teaser trailer worth watching.

Play Video

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee,” accompanied the teaser in a quote from Marvel Entertainment.

For now, we’re not sure if the documentary will be about the life of Stan Lee as a whole or focus primarily on his career, if not both. The teaser video highlights his many cameos in Marvel films throughout the years but doesn’t reveal much else.

