Huck Cycles Stinger Electric Motorbike Is Ready to Shred Trails

Electric bikes are a dime a dozen, but an electric motorbike kicks things up a notch. And that’s exactly what we’ll get in 2023 now that Huck Cycles has started U.S. production on its powerful new Stinger S motorbike.

Huck Cycles, the North Carolina electric moped and motorbike manufacturer, recently announced the 2023 Stinger S. Now, it’s finally ready to enter full-scale production ahead of the expected February release date. According to Electrek, the company has already hand-built several Stingers, and production is underway as we head into the new year.

The Stinger S isn’t your typical electric bike. Instead, it’s a powerful electric motorbike with no pedals, tons of power, and unique good looks. The Huck Stinger S actually comes in two models: Standard and Performance Upgrade.

Before getting into specs and top speeds, just know these are expensive bikes. The Stinger S retails for $8,700, but it will certainly turn some heads. Both models have a 3 kW nominal power rating from a rear-hub motor, but the performance model peaks at an even higher 8.5 kW. The base model packs dual 60V 50Ah (6 kWh) battery packs capable of pushing the motorbike upwards of 45MPH.

As for range, the Stinger S promises around 100-120 miles (160 km) during daily riding and city speeds, while you’ll only get around 50 miles if you’re pushing full throttle. The Performance upgrade can reach 55 MPH, too, for those interested.

Other specs include inverted forks with front suspension, 17-inch tires that are 3 inches wide in the front and 3.5 in the rear, dual pistol hydraulic disc brakes, 5.75-inch LED headlights, a 55-inch wheelbase, and an adjustable-height seat.

As you can tell from the images (and the price), this isn’t your average electric motorbike. Each bike weighs around 200 lbs, but they’re built to take you anywhere and handle the streets, dirt trails, and adventures. The Stinger S is available in five colorways, and pre-orders start shipping in February 2023.