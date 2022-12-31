Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor Review: A Must-Have for All Drivers
Sonos Ray Review: Great Starter Soundbar With Some Shortcomings
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Huck Cycles Stinger Electric Motorbike Is Ready to Shred Trails

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Huck Stinger S electric motorbike.
Huck Cycles

Electric bikes are a dime a dozen, but an electric motorbike kicks things up a notch. And that’s exactly what we’ll get in 2023 now that Huck Cycles has started U.S. production on its powerful new Stinger S motorbike.

Huck Cycles, the North Carolina electric moped and motorbike manufacturer, recently announced the 2023 Stinger S. Now, it’s finally ready to enter full-scale production ahead of the expected February release date. According to Electrek, the company has already hand-built several Stingers, and production is underway as we head into the new year.

This Wild Electric Bike Transforms into a Snowmobile
RELATEDThis Wild Electric Bike Transforms into a Snowmobile

The Stinger S isn’t your typical electric bike. Instead, it’s a powerful electric motorbike with no pedals, tons of power, and unique good looks. The Huck Stinger S actually comes in two models: Standard and Performance Upgrade.

Before getting into specs and top speeds, just know these are expensive bikes. The Stinger S retails for $8,700, but it will certainly turn some heads. Both models have a 3 kW nominal power rating from a rear-hub motor, but the performance model peaks at an even higher 8.5 kW. The base model packs dual 60V 50Ah (6 kWh) battery packs capable of pushing the motorbike upwards of 45MPH.

As for range, the Stinger S promises around 100-120 miles (160 km) during daily riding and city speeds, while you’ll only get around 50 miles if you’re pushing full throttle. The Performance upgrade can reach 55 MPH, too, for those interested.

Super73 C1X Electric Motorcycle Shown Off in New Teaser Video
RELATEDSuper73 C1X Electric Motorcycle Shown Off in New Teaser Video

Other specs include inverted forks with front suspension, 17-inch tires that are 3 inches wide in the front and 3.5 in the rear, dual pistol hydraulic disc brakes, 5.75-inch LED headlights, a 55-inch wheelbase, and an adjustable-height seat.

As you can tell from the images (and the price), this isn’t your average electric motorbike. Each bike weighs around 200 lbs, but they’re built to take you anywhere and handle the streets, dirt trails, and adventures. The Stinger S is available in five colorways, and pre-orders start shipping in February 2023.

via Electrek

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »