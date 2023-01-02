Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

YouTube TV Referral Program Can Save You Up to $450

Go bug your friends and family.

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Catalin Grigoriu/Shutterstock.com

Earlier this year, YouTube TV opened a referral program promising big discounts if you convince your friends and family to sign up for the live TV streaming service. Now, it’s back and better than ever, giving you $45 off for each referral, more than double the initial program.

Google is looking to sign up more customers now that YouTube TV will have the NFL Sunday Ticket in 2023 and beyond. The new referral program gives you a $45 credit every time someone signs up using your code. Better yet, anyone that uses that code will get a $15 discount at the same time.

To generate your referral link, tap your profile photo in the YouTube TV app and navigate to “Referral.” Or, visit tv.youtube.com/referafriend.

Previously, referrers only received $20, and the friend you convinced to join only received a $10 discount. So YouTube TV is stepping things up to gain new subscribers. The code is reusable, and you can earn up to $450 in total savings if you manage to get ten people to sign up. Unfortunately, it looks like the same limitations apply as before. With those being:

  • Eligibility: Discounts only work if you’re subscribed to the YouTube TV Base plan. You won’t get a discount if the person you refer has already used YouTube TV or redeemed a free trial.
  • Number of Referrals Available: You can successfully refer 10 people for a total of $450 in discount credits. It looks like these are month-to-month credits of $45.
  • Combine with Coupons: New users cannot combine a referral discount with a coupon.
  • Payment Method: Users who pay their YouTube TV subscription through a third party, such as through their phone bill, are not eligible for this promotion.

Whoever you refer to YouTube must become a paid “Base Plan Member” to qualify. Meaning your friends need to sign up for YouTube TV’s base live TV streaming plan, which is $65 a month.

Remember, you can share YouTube TV membership with four family members for free, so good luck finding enough people to join.

via 9to5Google

