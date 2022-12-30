Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor Review: A Must-Have for All Drivers
Sonos Ray Review: Great Starter Soundbar With Some Shortcomings
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

OLED iPad Pro Models May Be Coming Soon

A bigger iPad Pro with OLED? Yes, please!

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
iPad Pro models side by side.
Apple

While rumor mills are all over the place regarding Apple’s plans for new iPad Pro models, it’s clear that changes are on the way. This week, an analyst suggested Apple scrapped its bigger 14-inch Pro idea and instead will deliver slightly bigger iPad Pro models with OLED displays.

According to MacRumors, analyst Ross Young said Apple’s current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets could see a meaningful upgrade in early 2024. The company will reportedly increase the screen sizes to 11.1-inch and 13-inch and ditch the current LCD and mini-LED technology inside.

Instead, these “bigger” iPad Pro models will have OLED displays. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard OLED rumors, but hearing it again lends credence to the idea. Upgrading these devices to an OLED display could mean better screens, improved battery life, and more accurate color reproduction with inky blacks.

Apple's 10th Gen iPad Embraces USB-C and a Price Increase
RELATEDApple's 10th Gen iPad Embraces USB-C and a Price Increase

Unfortunately, we don’t have any other details besides the marginal screen increase and a 2024 release window. Given the small screen bump, these will likely remain the same size to fit accessories and, instead, have slightly smaller bezels around the display.

In closing, Young previously said that Apple is working on a huge 14.1-inch version of the iPad Pro, something we heard back in 2021, and in October, The Information said a 16-inch variant was in the works. Either way, new iPad Pro models are coming with significant changes.

via MacRumors

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »