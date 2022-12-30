OLED iPad Pro Models May Be Coming Soon

While rumor mills are all over the place regarding Apple’s plans for new iPad Pro models, it’s clear that changes are on the way. This week, an analyst suggested Apple scrapped its bigger 14-inch Pro idea and instead will deliver slightly bigger iPad Pro models with OLED displays.

According to MacRumors, analyst Ross Young said Apple’s current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets could see a meaningful upgrade in early 2024. The company will reportedly increase the screen sizes to 11.1-inch and 13-inch and ditch the current LCD and mini-LED technology inside.

Instead, these “bigger” iPad Pro models will have OLED displays. It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time we’ve heard OLED rumors, but hearing it again lends credence to the idea. Upgrading these devices to an OLED display could mean better screens, improved battery life, and more accurate color reproduction with inky blacks.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any other details besides the marginal screen increase and a 2024 release window. Given the small screen bump, these will likely remain the same size to fit accessories and, instead, have slightly smaller bezels around the display.

In closing, Young previously said that Apple is working on a huge 14.1-inch version of the iPad Pro, something we heard back in 2021, and in October, The Information said a 16-inch variant was in the works. Either way, new iPad Pro models are coming with significant changes.