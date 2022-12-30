Buying Guides
JLab Debuts its Smallest Wireless Earbuds Ever

Perfect for those tiny ears.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
When it comes to wireless earbuds, it’s easy to think about AirPods, Bose, or Sony buds. However, JLab is known for offering excellent wireless earbuds at a wallet-friendly price point, some for under $20, and now the company is getting ready to release its smallest pair yet.

This week JLab announced two impressive new earbuds, each catering to a different market segment. First up is the new JLab JBuds Mini, which are 30% smaller than the brand’s other compact earbuds. Yes, these are the smallest earbuds ever from JLab. They’ll work great for those with small ears and are an excellent option to throw in a pocket or gym bag.

The new JBuds Mini earbuds are only $39, offer decent sound, plenty of battery life, and still have onboard controls. The company says users can still expect over six hours of battery life, plus upwards of 20 with the included charging carry case. The case is smaller than most on the market and has an integrated key ring loop.

Additionally, JLab is finally ready to offer high-end earbuds for its fans. While the company has a wide array of options, the new JLab Epic Lab Edition will run $199 and promise to be the brand’s “best-sounding” earbuds to date.

With the $199 Epic Air Lab, you’ll get a new hybrid dual driver design, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient sound mode, touch controls, and all-day battery life. These buds offer Bluetooth multipoint, several different ANC modes, and upwards of 50+ hours of use with the included charging case.

Unfortunately, while the tiny JBuds Mini and Epic Labs sound interesting, neither of these earbuds will be available until Q3 of 2023. However, we’ll get more details next week at CES.

via Engadget

