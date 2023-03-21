The Best Peripherals for Steam Deck

Valve’s Steam Deck is changing the way we use handheld systems. And while you might think of the Steam Deck as a simple game console, a few peripheral accessories can take this portable PC to the next level, redefining its capabilities and opening the door to new possibilities.

Protect Your Touchpads: TouchProtect Adhesive Covers

Including a protective touchpad cover in an article about Steam Deck peripherals may seem like a stretch. But this is a necessity that many gamers overlook—the TouchProtect touchpad cover adds a tactile and grippy response to your Steam Deck’s touchpads, plus a bit of drop and scratch protection.

TouchProtect offers 12 different color and texture options for its touchpad covers. So, these simple vinyl stickers can provide some aesthetic nuance to your Steam Deck, especially if you match them with a Steam Deck case or other accessories.

Whether you’re looking to customize your Steam Deck, create a more tactile grip, or protect the touchpads from minor scratches, this touchpad cover is an absolute necessity.

TouchProtect Steam Deck A tactile touchpad that adds a responsiveness and a level of personalization to the Steam Deck.

Best Portable Monitor: KYY 15.6-inch Portable Monitor

An external monitor can give you a better gaming experience on the Steam Deck. But more notably, it can help you use your Deck as a fully-fledged PC. When you decide to use Steam Deck as more than a portable gaming unit, a KYY Portable Monitor should be the first item on your wishlist.

The KYY Portable Monitor features a 15.6-inch 1080p screen. Its sturdy cover doubles as a kickstand, and it offers several ports for USB-C or Mini HDMI video input. Plus, this portable extra screen can also work with many of the other devices you own (or operate as a second screen for your Steam Deck).

This monitor has no built-in battery, so you may want to use a portable battery to keep it from draining your Steam Deck. Ideally, you should also pair the monitor with a Steam Deck Dock or USB-C hub for extra connectivity options. The UPTOHIGH Steam Deck Dock is a good choice, as it features a built-in M.2 enclosure for additional storage.

KYY Portable Monitor 15.6'' Play your Steam Deck on the big screen with this portable monitor.

Best Wireless Gaming Keyboard: Keychron K2 Version 2

To truly utilize the gaming or computing power of your Steam Deck, you may also want to add a wireless keyboard to your portable setup. The Keychron Wireless Mechanical Keyboard offers a tactile response that gamers love, plus wireless connectivity.

This compact keyboard features a 10-hour battery run time and customizable RGB backlit keys. But its most excellent offering is an old-school tactile feel. Customers can choose between several Gateron mechanical switches when ordering this keyboard; the Gateron G Pro Red is specifically designed for gaming, while the Gateron G Pro Blue switches provide a louder “clicky” response that’s loved by typists. If you’d like something in between both, consider the Gateron G Pro Brown switches.

Just like the portable KYY monitor, this keyboard can connect to multiple devices, switching between your phone or laptop and Steam Deck at the press of a button. And if you’re into customization, there are more than 15 RGB color modes to fit your style (and possibly your whole Steam Deck color scheme.)

Keychron K2 Version 2 Enjoy desktop-class gaming on the Steam Deck with Keychron's K2 mechanical keyboard.

Best Wireless Controller: 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller

Despite its versatility, the Steam Deck is primarily a mobile gaming system. But you don’t need to disconnect your portable monitor and other peripherals to go into game mode, as you can simply use a wireless gamepad like the 8Bitdo Pro 2.

The 8Bitdo controller is great for modern games, though its design is inspired by the Super Nintendo gamepad. It features a “mode” switch to help you quickly transition between different game consoles, and it allows you to map buttons for specific purposes (or set up macros for automated actions). It boasts a 20-hour rechargeable battery life, though it also works with AA batteries.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller This wireless gaming controller works with your Steam Deck and any other consoles you may own.

Best Wireless Mouse: SteelSeries Aerox 3

If you use a keyboard with your Steam Deck, you should probably own a mouse to complete your setup. And what’s better than a lightweight mouse with an IP54 water and dust resistance level, RGB lighting, and a 200-hour battery life? That mouse is the SteelSeries Aerox 3.

For many, this mouse is a desktop daily driver, but its portability makes it the perfect full-size mouse for gaming wherever and whenever you need it. Responsive and functional, the SteelSeries Aerox 3 supports a low-latency 2.5GHz wireless connection (or Bluetooth 5.0 connection) and a 1000Hz polling rate.

Note that the 200-hour battery life is only a realistic feature when using a Bluetooth connection with RGB disabled. The 2.4GHz connection and RGB lighting will seriously reduce this mouse’s battery life.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless A uniquely powerful gaming mouse that is perfect for a desktop or mobile gaming setup.

Best Gaming Headset: Razer Barracuda X Headset

Communication is key when gaming with others. So, if you are gaming from your Steam Deck, you may want need a good set of headphones with a noise-canceling mic and low-latency wireless connectivity. And the Razer Barracuda X ticks all the boxes.

The Razer Barracuda X headset can connect to your Steam Deck and smartphone simultaneously using 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity. This gives you the ability to play games without missing phone calls. It’s an invaluable feature, especially when gaming on the go.

Plus, this headset offers a 50-hour battery. Its noise-canceling microphone is detachable, and everything can fold down to a low profile that can be stowed away in any bag. For the price, it punches far above other, more expensive headsets.

Best Extra Accessory: SCUF Exo Ergonomic Posture Cushion

A gaming pillow may seem frivolous, but comfort shouldn’t be downplayed. The SCUF Exo Ergonomic Posture Cushion offers improved ergonomics while gaming, and like many of the items on this list, it’s surprisingly portable.

This pillow is inflatable, and it can be quickly deflated for storage. It comes in a small carrying pouch, and when inflated, you can use it in any position you’d like. You can even use the Exo Ergonomic pillow in your lap while you game or watch media on your weighty Steam Deck.

If your go-to habit is playing for hours, don’t hesitate to incorporate a little bit of gaming luxury into your steady habit of leisure. This cushion could amp up the ability to enjoy your Steam Deck however you choose to indulge.