OnePlus 11 Leak Reveals Key Details Ahead of Release

Look at that huge camera array.

Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
| 1 min read
OnePlus 11 front and back
Evleaks

In early December, leaks gave us a good idea of what to expect from the all-new OnePlus 11. Then the company quickly confirmed some specs and released its own teaser photos. Now, we’re getting full details ahead of the February 11th release date.

According to newly leaked renders and spec sheets from @Evleaks on Twitter, the OnePlus 11 should have a lot to offer. From a big 120Hz 6.7-inch HD display to a suite of powerful cameras on the rear. While it’ll likely be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, his info mentions 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB of UFS 2.0 storage, and a 512GB model for those who’d like to pay for extra storage.

OnePlus 11 leaked spec sheet
Evleaks

And while we had a relatively good idea of the internals already, this leak seemingly backs up earlier reports. The spec sheet mentions Android 13, the OnePlus ColorOS 13 software experience, a 2K resolution display, and its powerful new 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 32MP telephoto cameras.

You’ll also notice the image above confirms a large 5,000 mAh battery to keep everything running, along with fast 100W charging capabilities.

As usual, the new OnePlus 11 will come with a Sandstone case in the box, and one of the models will even return the fan-favorite alert slider. Furthermore, the leakster shared images of a new OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, which will likely debut alongside the OnePlus 11 phone on February 11th. Expect more details and pricing as the launch nears.

via AndroidPolice

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.