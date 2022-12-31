Buying Guides
Samsung’s Budget Galaxy A34 Leaks In Four Fun Colors

This isn't your typical boring budget phone.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
leaked image of Samsung's Galaxy A34
TheTechOutlook

While we’re all patiently awaiting the new Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra, those looking for something more affordable may want to consider the upcoming Galaxy A34. One of many budget phones coming in 2023 from Samsung.

We got our first look at the Galaxy A34 earlier this year, but now a new set of leaked renders from The Tech Outlook reveals the phone in 360-degree images, along with at least four fun color variants. As you all probably know, affordable phones are typically boring and black. However, Samsung’s new Galaxy could be ready to shake things up.

As spotted by XDA Developers, if the leaks are accurate, the new Galaxy A34 will offer decent specs and a premium design for the price. We see a good-looking phone with three huge cameras around the back, with the primary shooter being a 48MP camera, but that’s not all. The leaked spec list suggests a lovely 6.5-inch 1080p (90Hz) OLED display, Samsung’s Exynos processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Galaxy phone leak showing lime green color.
TheTechOutlook
Black Galaxy A34 leak
TheTechOutlook
Purple Galaxy A34 according to leak.
TheTechOutlook
The leak continues to state this phone could pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery, a 13MP selfie camera, and come in four fun colors. Those are graphite black, lime green, iridescent silver, and violet purple.

It’s worth mentioning that these are renders, meaning things could change between now and the release date. Furthermore, Samsung often has fun colors for certain regions but delivers typical black phones stateside. We’re not sure if or when these are coming, but we could learn more in February when the company debuts its Galaxy S23.

via XDA Developers

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »