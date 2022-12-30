Buying Guides
by Review Geek

News

Don’t Miss This Rare Two Day Tesla Discount

Every little bit helps, right?

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

| 1 min read
Two Tesla cars driving in the winter.
Tesla

You have just two days left to get a brand-new Tesla at a big discount. Earlier this month, Tesla started offering its Model 3 and Model Y at a modest $3,750 discount, then increased that to $7,500 off last week. Now, we’re seeing the same price drop on the high-end Model S and Model X.

In what many call an end-of-year delivery push or a close-out deal, Tesla is currently offering a $7,500 discount and 10,000 miles worth of free charging on its Supercharger network for anyone buying a car before December 31st, 2022.

According to Electrek, many potential Tesla Model 3/Y buyers have pushed delivery dates into 2023 to take advantage of the Federal EV tax credit. And while that credit doesn’t apply to the more expensive Model S or X, Tesla is still trying to move inventory before it rings in the new year.

All current Tesla models lined up
Tesla

If you’re interested in a Tesla Model S or Model X and can get it delivered today or tomorrow, you’ll get a nice $7,500 discount. Again, this doesn’t have anything to do with tax credits and is simply Tesla trying to clean out inventory and improve the books heading into 2023.

The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Aren't Affordable Anymore
RELATEDThe Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Aren't Affordable Anymore

The considerable discount only applies to those who can take delivery within the next two days, and nothing more. So, if you can place an order within the next 24-36 hours, you could be in for substantial savings.

Remember, the free Supercharging perk is non-transferrable, so if you intend to buy a Tesla Model S and flip it later, the new buyer won’t see the extra charging benefit. If you can find a car that matches your color preference, pull the trigger while you can.

And while $7,500 isn’t a huge discount for such an expensive car, buyers can put that towards the ridiculously expensive Full-Self Driving (FSD) software, which now costs $15,000.

via Electrek

