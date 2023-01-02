Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

NASA Releases New Images of Winter Frost on Mars

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles.

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
Winter frost on the surface of Mars.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

The surface of Mars gets somewhat warm during the summer, but on average, temperatures on the surface are around -81 degrees F. It’s too cold for human life, and in case you didn’t know, Mars has snow, frost, and even dry ice.

NASA recently released a slew of images showing the “winter wonderland on Mars,” and the photos are wild. It’s not often that we get a look at winter on Mars, mainly because the red planet’s elliptical orbit takes a lot longer than Earth. In fact, a single Mars year is roughly two Earth years, and the wait for winter is longer than ever.

While Mars is typically cold and dry, it does have snow. It only occurs at the coldest points of the planet, the poles, where temperatures reach a mind-boggling negative 190 degrees Fahrenheit (-123 degrees Celsius).

images of snow and ice on Mars.
Snow caps on Mars. NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

This isn’t the first time NASA has captured images of snow, frost and other cold-weather formations on the planet, but we’ve never actually seen snowfall. That’s because surface missions can’t handle freezing temperatures, and any cameras orbiting the planet can’t see through all the winter clouds. Plus, it only snows at night, making things even more difficult.

Mars Orbiter Gets a "Windows 98 Update" to Speed Up Research
RELATEDMars Orbiter Gets a "Windows 98 Update" to Speed Up Research

That said, the images released this week give us a deep look at all the snow, and it’s fascinating. NASA explained that there are two types of snow on Mars: typical water ice and carbon dioxide, or dry ice.

Due to frigid cold temperatures and thin air, the snow becomes a gas before it even touches the ground. However, dry-ice snow does reach the ground at times. The dry ice is translucent, too, allowing sunlight and heat gasses to escape, making crazy formations like the image at the top of the page.

In closing, NASA says that Scientists have started studying the dry ice formations, especially as they thaw in the spring and erupt, which is helping the team figure out which way the wind blows on the planet. It’s interesting stuff, but I’ll stay comfortably on Earth, where winter temperatures are somewhat tolerable.

Source: NASA

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »