The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra Totally Automates Vacuuming and Mopping

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
The Roborock S8 Pro Ultra in its docking station
Roborock

Home robotics manufacturer Roborock debuted its new flagship robot vacuum line, the Roborock S8 Series, at CES this week. The three models in the line include the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, Roborock S8+, and Roborock S8. The company also unveiled a cordless wet-dry vacuum, the Dyad Pro.

Roborock CEO Richard Chang states that the S8 Series offers “complete, one-stop solutions” for customers around the world. The robot vacuums feature the most powerful cleaning systems Roborock has ever developed, according to the CEO, with a suction power of 6,000Pa and dual rubber roller brushes that pick up dirt and are resistant to pet hair tangles.

However, the S8 Pro Ultra model is what really stands out among the new robotic cleaning machines. The Pro Ultra introduces the company’s RoboDock, allowing for automatic mop washing, dust emptying, refilling, and self-cleaning. Plus, the RoboDock includes a new warm air-drying feature to prevent mold growth and odors on the mop pads and dock. When the S8 Pro Ultra is in mop-only mode, the brushes are automatically lifted up to 6mm to prevent cross-contamination with vacuum mode. The lifted brushes also allow the mop to clean spills without damaging the vacuum components.

All the robot vacuums in the S8 line feature Roborock’s VibraRinse technology, which automatically lifts when cleaning carpets and scrubs against floors using sonic mopping technology at a frequency of 3000 times per minute. The S8 Pro includes two vibration modules that enhance efficacy compared to the company’s previous mopping system.

The S8 robot vacuums also come equipped with the Reactive 3D Obstacle Avoidance system, which detects objects in the way of the robot’s bath and changes its path the move around them.

The company also introduced the Dyad Pro, a cordless wet-dry vacuum. According to Roborock, the Dyad Pro can vacuum and wash simultaneously. Allowing users to clean deep into corners, coming as close as one millimeter to the wall. The Dyad Pro has a suction power of 17,000Pa, intelligently adapts cleaning power and water flow, and dispenses cleaning solutions for a complete cleaning experience.

The S8 Series robot vacuums will be available in the United States starting in April starting at $749.99. The Dyad Pro will be available later this month on Amazon and the Roborock Offical Store for $449.99.

