The Best Mobile Phone Signal Boosters

One way to mitigate such occurrences is by using a phone signal booster. Whether you’re traveling in your semi or truck, hiking, camping, or living in remote rural areas, these signal amplifiers can help you stay safe and in touch when you need it most. They’re often quite pricey but well worth it.

What to Look Out for In a Phone Signal Booster

In this roundup, we’ve compiled the best phone signal boosters for different occasions and scenarios. But before you spend your hard-earned money, here are some key features to look out for in the best phone signal boosters.

Supported Carriers : Not all phone signal boosters support all carriers. While some of the best phone signal boosters support all US carriers, others may not. So, ensure that your preferred signal booster is supported by your network carrier.

: Not all phone signal boosters support all carriers. While some of the best phone signal boosters support all US carriers, others may not. So, ensure that your preferred signal booster is supported by your network carrier. Frequency and Frequency Band Compatibility : Similarly, not all phone signal boosters support every frequency or band. Some support 4G LTE on 12/13/17 bands, etc. Again, ensure that both your booster and carrier’s frequency bands match. Apps like Network Cell Info Lite can help.

: Similarly, not all phone signal boosters support every frequency or band. Some support 4G LTE on 12/13/17 bands, etc. Again, ensure that both your booster and carrier’s frequency bands match. Apps like Network Cell Info Lite can help. Signal Strength/dB Gain: Network signal bars aren’t the best measure of signal strength. Signal strength is measured in dB (decibels), ranging from -50dB (great) to -110dB (dead zone). Boosters provide decibel gains in +dB to keep your connection as close to the -50dB signal strength mark as possible.

Network signal bars aren’t the best measure of signal strength. Signal strength is measured in dB (decibels), ranging from -50dB (great) to -110dB (dead zone). Boosters provide decibel gains in +dB to keep your connection as close to the -50dB signal strength mark as possible. Area of Use/Coverage Range : Where do you intend to use your signal booster? Is it at home (single room or multiple rooms), vehicle, business, commercial property, or outdoors? Boosters have different coverage range depending on area of use. Some can reach 7,500+ square feet.

: Where do you intend to use your signal booster? Is it at home (single room or multiple rooms), vehicle, business, commercial property, or outdoors? Boosters have different coverage range depending on area of use. Some can reach 7,500+ square feet. FCC Approval: The FCC oversees everything communication in all 50 states of the US. Signal boosters undergo stringent testing before being approved by the FCC. As a rule of thumb, always go for FCC-approved signal boosters for reliability and performance.

Let’s now go shopping.

Best Overall: weBoost Home MultiRoom Cell Phone Signal Booster

Pros ✓ Easy no-drill install in minutes.

Easy no-drill install in minutes. ✓ Lightweight, portable, and long-range 2G to 5G coverage.

Lightweight, portable, and long-range 2G to 5G coverage. ✓ Supports multiple users in multiple rooms across all US Carriers Cons ✗ Pretty pricey.

The weBoost brand of signal boosters is one of the best signal boosters, especially the weBoost Home MultiRoom Signal Booster. This robust signal amplifier is made in the US, is FCC approved (with +72dB max gain), and simultaneously boosts 4G LTE and 5G frequencies across all US Carriers and bands (12/17, 13, 5, 4, 25/2) for up to an amazing 5,000 square feet.

It measures 6.5 x 6 x 2.63 inches and weighs just 1.9 pounds making it ideal for multi-room use. It comes with an outside directional antenna, Home MultiRoom Booster, fabric inside panel antenna, 1 flat window-cable, 3 longer cables (2 x 15 feet, 1 x 30 feet), 15 external cable clips, pole-mounting bracket for exterior antenna, and power supply. Have a smart home? You may want to check out Wi-Fi 6 routers too.

Best Overall weBoost Home MultiRoom Cell Phone Booster Kit Enjoy superb reception across multiple rooms and devices with the weBoost Home MultiRoom Cell Phone Booster Kit.

Best Budget: PhoneTone Band 66 Cell Phone Signal Booster

Pros ✓ Affordable and easy to install.

Affordable and easy to install. ✓ Lightweight, portable, and long-range 4G LTE and 5G support.

Lightweight, portable, and long-range 4G LTE and 5G support. ✓ Supports multiple users and devices up to 30+ devices/persons. Cons ✗ Only supports Verizon and AT&T networks.

While the weBoost MultiRoom Signal Booster above nearly cost an arm and a leg, the PhoneTone Band 66 Cell Phone Signal Booster, on the other hand, is one of the best budget phone signal boosters. However, it only supports Verizon and AT&T networks. Thankfully, it offers full 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G support on bands 12/13/17.

This 65dB dual band cellular repeater comes with a high gain antenna that allows it to boost signals for up to 4,500 square feet, an outside antenna with 49.2 feet cable, and an inside antenna with 19.7 feet cable. It measures 11.81 x 5.91 x 3.94 inches and weighs 4.9 pounds. It is also ideal for indoor use.

Best Budget PhoneTone Band 66 Cell Phone Signal Booster Save money and gain solid signal strength with the PhoneTone Band 66 Cell Phone Signal Booster.

Best Premium: weBoost Home Complete Cell Phone Signal Booster

Pros ✓ Extra-long cables for maximum antenna placement.

Extra-long cables for maximum antenna placement. ✓ Lightweight and portable with extra long-range 4G LTE and 5G support.

Lightweight and portable with extra long-range 4G LTE and 5G support. ✓ Supports multiple users and devices. Cons ✗ Quite expensive.

Quite expensive. ✗ Challenging to install.

If you thought the weBoost Home MultiRoom Signal Booster was too expensive, then wait for the premium weBoost Home Complete Cell Phone Signal Booster. Nearly twice more costly, it is the go-to signal booster for those with extra spending power. It supports 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G networks across all US Carriers with 12/17, 13, 5, 4, 25/2 band support with +72dB max gain.

FCC approved, it comes with an outside directional antenna, Home Complete Booster, fabric inside panel antenna, 3 low loss cables (2 x 75 feet, 1 x 60 feet), 15 external cable clips, pole-mounting bracket for exterior antenna, and power supply. It measures 8.25 x 6 x 2.4 inches and weighs 1.53 pounds and can boost signals across 7,500 square feet.

Best Premium weBoost Home Complete Phone Signal Booster If price doesn't scare you, then get the premium weBoost Home Complete Cell Phone Signal Booster for up to 7,500 square foot of coverage.

Best for Home and Office: HiBoost Home 4K Cell Phone Signal Booster

Pros ✓ 2G to 5G support on all US and Canadian Carriers.

2G to 5G support on all US and Canadian Carriers. ✓ Long-range 4,000 square feet coverage.

Long-range 4,000 square feet coverage. ✓ Supports multiple users and devices. Cons ✗ Challenging to install.

Challenging to install. ✗ Lacks a rooftop antenna mount.

If you’re looking for a good phone signal booster for your home or small business, the HiBoost Home 4K Cell Phone Signal Booster is one of the best signal boosters to buy. It can boost 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G networks across the 2/4/5/12/13/25/17 frequency bands for up to 4,000 square feet. It supports all US and Canadian Carriers and has a max gain of +60dB.

This FCC-approved booster comes with a HiBoost Home 4K Smart Link Signal Booster, (1) outdoor wide band directional antenna, (1) indoor wide band panel antenna, (1) 12V/3A AC/DC power supply, (1) pole and wall mount bracket, (1) wall mount bracket, (2) 30-foot HiBoost200 Low-loss cable, and booster mount hardware.

Best for Home and Office HiBoost Home 4K Cell Phone Signal Booster Whether for home or for your small business, the HiBoost Home 4K Cell Phone Signal Booster has got you fully covered.

Best for Vehicles: weBoost Drive Reach Cell Phone Signal Booster

Pros ✓ 2G to 5G reception everywhere you go for all US Carriers.

2G to 5G reception everywhere you go for all US Carriers. ✓ Lightweight and portable. Also mountable and usable on different vehicles.

Lightweight and portable. Also mountable and usable on different vehicles. ✓ Supports all internet-enabled devices including your car's GPS, plus multiple users. Cons ✗ Lacks own power source. Draws power from car battery.

Lacks own power source. Draws power from car battery. ✗ Takes about an hour to install.

If you’re constantly on the move and need a formidable phone signal booster for the road, then get the weBoost Drive Reach Phone Signal Booster. It’s one of the best phone signal boosters for vehicles. This powerful vehicle cell phone signal booster comes with a powerful magnetic roof antenna for maximum reception far away from home base.

FCC-approved, it supports 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G frequencies. It also works with all US Carriers and registers a max gain of +50dB while covering the widest area possible up to five feet from the internal antenna. It measures 6 x 4.5 x 1.5 inches and weighs 1.8 pounds. With this booster, you can go anywhere and boost signal everywhere you go. It’s an essential tech for every car, similar to but different from car Wi-Fi.

Best for Vehicles weBoost Drive Reach Cell Phone Signal Booster Stay connected anywhere your vehicle goes with the weBoost Drive Reach Cell Phone Signal Booster.

Best for Remote Areas: ANNTLENT Home Series Cell Phone Signal Booster

Pros ✓ GSM to 5G reception on majorl US Carriers.

GSM to 5G reception on majorl US Carriers. ✓ 4,500 square feet of coverage; ideal for rural areas, basement, etc.

4,500 square feet of coverage; ideal for rural areas, basement, etc. ✓ Multi-user multi-device support. Cons ✗ Supports only select US Carriers.

Supports only select US Carriers. ✗ Installation fairly challenging

If you live off the grid or in a remote or rural area where you can get one or two signal bars, the ANNTLENT Home Series Cell Phone Signal Booster is one of the best signal boosters you can get. It supports all US Carriers on the 5/12/13/17 frequency bands. This includes Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and more. It can boost GSM, 2G, CDMA, 3G, 4G LTE, and 5G signals across 4,500 square feet.

This FCC-approved phone signal booster can attain a max gain of +65dB. It comes with Home Signal Booster, high gain directional Yagi antenna, 16 feet and 32 feet low loss cables, flat window cable, among others. It measures 15 x 11.18 x 7.17 inches and weighs 6.63 pounds. It can support up to 30+ devices simultaneously.