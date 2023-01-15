The Best Video Game Board Games

There may have been a time when digital video games were at odds with the analog nature of tabletop games. But now, the two hobbies can very much live in harmony thanks to the growing number of board games based on popular video games.

Fallout

For fans who would like a taste of the Wasteland without having to invest hundreds of hours at a console, the board game version of Fallout is the perfect way to get your fix.

Fallout is set in a post-apocalyptic America, and players will take control of survivors battling against mutants, raiders, and radiation. Turns consist of taking two of six actions: explore, move, encounter, quest, camp, and fight. Encounters with enemies will trigger fights in which you roll dice to determine damage for your survivor and the enemy.

Some areas on the Wasteland hexes contain radiated zones that players will have to be cautious of as they explore. There’s also a shop feature where players can pick up essential items and sell extras from their inventory. Whoever has the highest number of influence points that you accumulate throughout the game (based on the number of players) is the winner.

The Fallout board game is recommended for ages 14 and up and is for one to four players. Playtime ranges from two to three hours.

Portal: The Uncooperative Cake Acquisition Game

Can you survive the whims of a murderous machine while chasing down delectable deserts? It’s a piece of cake.

As the long-winded name implies, this game is centered entirely around the cake promised to Chell (the video game’s silent protagonist) by the wise-cracking—yet malicious—GLaDOS (Genetic Lifeform and Disc Operating System) as a reward for completing dangerous science experiments.

You and your friends play as unnamed and unfortunate test subjects, navigating the various rooms of the lab in search of the forbidden cake. Oh, and by the way, this hunt could result in sacrificing your fellow test subjects. You win if your test subjects survive and you have held on to the most pieces of the delicious delicacy.

Portal: The Uncooperative Cake Acquisition Game is a chaotic but entertaining romp into the world of Portal that will have you really craving some sweets. The game is for two to four players and lasts between 60-90 minutes. It’s recommended for ages 15 and up.

Bloodborne: The Board Game

If a challenge is what you’re looking for, you’ll want to check out CMON’s board game adaption of the brutal game Bloodborne. Touted by many gamers as one of the hardest video games of all time, Bloodborne has gained a reputation for being tough, and the board game version is no different.

The town of Yharnam is rapidly degrading as a plague that turns humans into monsters is spreading uncontrollably. Playing as Hunters, the responsibility to protect the townspeople falls on you, and you will have to battle monsters and townsfolk alike to get to the bottom of this mystery.

Bloodborne: The Board Game is a cooperative game for one to four players, and you can play campaigns in a little over an hour. The game presents a unique, card-based battle and inventory system. Players complete missions to be rewarded with new weapons, magic runes, tools, and consumable items to use in the hunt. This is all run under a time constraint. Fail to complete your objectives in time, and Yharnam will be overrun by monsters. Complete all the objectives in time, and your party can set up the next campaign.

Bloodborne: The Board Game is recommended for players ages 14 and up and also has expansions you can branch into.

Dark Souls: The Board Game

Staying virtually within the same gaming universe, the software company that created Dark Souls also created Bloodborne, which has spawned many fan theories. But putting connections aside, Dark Souls: The Board Game is certainly its own game, and a completely separate company manufactures it.

The game description states, “Prepare to die,” and you’ll most likely do just that—a lot. Dark Souls challenges players with an unforgiving battle system that pits your party against several big baddies, who will all take turns between each of your party’s turns. If you can manage to defeat them, you will acquire precious souls, which you use to purchase new items or upgrade your character. This all comes to a head when you face off against some large bosses, who are depicted in the game by some beautifully-crafted pieces. Defeat the last boss, and you win the game.

Dark Souls: The Board Game is a cooperative game that runs 60-90 minutes and can be played solo or with a band of four friends. If you’re into greater battles and more punishment, the Steamforged website has several expansions.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game

From the same company that brings you Dark Souls: The Board Game comes a different look at a post-apocalyptic future where machines rule the land.

You and your friends are Hunters (different than Bloodborne’s), and you are exploring and salvaging from the deadly, machine-ridden quarries across the landscape. Your clan’s leaders have chosen you to track down and destroy massive, mechanical monsters. All the while, you will be leveling up and collecting items, preparing for the greatest monstrosity—a tyrant known as the Sawtooth.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game combines dynamic game mechanics (which means that your experience will be different in every session you play) with strategic deck building (a card-based battle system). There are two versions to play. The first is a semi-cooperative version where the Hunter with the most victory points at the end of five rounds attains all the glory. The second is a fully cooperative game, but the catch is that if even one of your Hunters perishes, the game is over.

Players need to be 14 years old or older to best enjoy the game. Horizon Zero Dawn is for one to four players with a 60 to 90 minute timeframe.

Kingdom Hearts Talisman

You can find the classic fantasy board game, Talisman for just about any of your favorite properties. This version is designed for Kingdom Hearts lovers out there. The Square Enix and Disney collaboration have a devoted fanbase, and USAOPOLY strives to capture the atmosphere of the beloved franchise.

Two to six players can select from 11 Kingdom Hearts heroes, such as Sora, Riku, Mickey, Goofy, and Donald, and set out on an adventure to face off against the Heartless and ultimately seal the Door to Darkness. Movement and battles are decided by rolling the dice and attacking the randomly-generated enemies from an encounter deck.

Additional characters from the Kingdom Hearts universe can be recruited, and a variety of cherished Keyblades can be uncovered and used to seal the Door, which results in ending the game. Players then tally their victory points accrued throughout the game to decide the winner.

Kingdom Hearts Talisman is for ages 13+, and the time of play is 60-90 minutes.