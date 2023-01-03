Windows 11 Gains Our Favorite macOS Feature

After a ridiculously long wait, the File Explorer in Windows 11 finally supports tabbed browsing. It’s an idea that macOS implemented in 2013—instead of opening multiple instances of File Explorer, you can simply open new tabs in a single File Explorer window.

This feature was supposed to launch shortly after the October 2022 update, but it was pushed back a bit. To use tabs in File Explorer, simply tap the “+” button at the top of a File Explorer window. Note that you need to run the latest version of Windows to enable tabbed File Explorer. (From what we can tell, some users are having trouble installing the Windows 11 22H2 update. But you can manually install this update with a few simple steps.)

Unfortunately, the tabbed File Explorer isn’t available on Windows 10. If you’re still using the Windows 10 operating system, you’ll need a third-party app to enable this functionality. At the time of writing, Files v2 is the most popular option.

It’s worth noting that, several years ago, Microsoft tried adding tabs to nearly every Windows application. But the idea, called “Sets,” was quickly abandoned. Let’s hope that Microsoft keeps the tabbed File Explorer in Windows 11!