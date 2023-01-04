Roku Finally Debuts Its Own TV Lineup, Starting at $119

While brands like TCL, Hisense, and even LG make Roku-powered smart TVs, each is a bit different and can lead to confusion. Today, Roku finally announced its very own TV, with the all-new Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs.

To be more specific, these aren’t “Roku TVs” made by another company that customers have enjoyed since the first Roku TV made by TCL in 2014. Instead, these are Roku-branded televisions made and designed by the company itself.

The new Roku Select TV is available in sizes between 24-inch and 55-inch, starting at $119, while the Roku Plus line comes in 65-inch and 75-inch options that top out at $999.

According to a press release, Roku will have 11 different models available at varying price points, along with a new Roku wireless soundbar, starting in the Spring of 2023.

While we don’t have a complete list of screen specs or resolutions, you can expect high-end televisions similar to the current options that run the Roku Smart TV interface. Roku says that all HD (Select) models will come with the awesome Roku Voice Remote, while all the bigger Roku Plus TVs will come with the Voice Remote Pro.

Unfortunately, that’s about all we know right now, but you can expect more details about specs, pricing for the entire lineup, and additional information shortly. Roku promises to offer a “best-in-class streaming experience” on its new Roku-branded TVs, crystal clear screens, high-quality audio, and the software we already know and use.

These TVs will have expansive audio options and will work with a new Roku wireless soundbar coming later this year. We’re assuming the “Plus Series” will have extra features or better screens, but we’ll have to wait and see.

The new Roku Select and Plus Series TV lineup will be available this Spring, starting at $119. Stay tuned for more details.