Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse Review: Don't Fix What's Not Broken
RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor Review: A Must-Have for All Drivers
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

New GE Lighting Devices Get Matter, Old Products Don’t

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The new Matter-compatible Cync bulb with the Matter logo overlayed.
GE Lighting, CSA

Instead of adding Matter compatibility to existing Cync products, GE Lighting will sell “upgraded” devices that support the next-gen smart home standard. The company expects to “upgrade” several products throughout 2023, starting with the Cync Full Color Direct Connect A19 bulb and Cync Indoor Smart Plug.

We learned about these Matter-compatible products at CES 2023, where GE Lighting also revealed several Dynamic Effects light strips and Reveal HD+ Smart Wafers (which are recessed downlights, in case you’re wondering). For whatever reason, the new light strips and downlights aren’t Matter-compatible.

1 of 2
Full Color Direct Connect A19 Bulb
GE Lighting
Cync Indoor Smart Plug
GE Lighting
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2

“The Cync Full Color Direct Connect Smart Bulb and the Cync Indoor Smart Plug will be the first products to transition to Matter compatible versions, with more products to be upgraded soon afterwards. These Matter-compatible products will replace previous versions as they hit store shelves. Previously produced Cync products are not planned to receive retroactive Matter updates at this time.”

Matter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented
RELATEDMatter, The Great Universal Smart Home Standard, Is Already Fragmented

According to its press release, GE Lighting doesn’t plan to add Matter to “previously produced” Cync products. This may be due to technical limitations—a problem that some companies are encountering due to Matter’s long and wishy-washy development.

This could also be a problem with marketing. As explained by GE Lighting product manager Patrick Miltner (and reported by TechHive), manufacturers can’t slap the Matter logo on a product unless it leaves the factory with Matter firmware. If we’re lucky, GE Lighting will add Matter to existing products after it does this weird “upgrade” stuff.

We’re not sure when the Matter-compatible Cync products will hit store shelves. But they can be identified by a Matter logo on the packaging.

Source: GE Lighting

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »