New GE Lighting Devices Get Matter, Old Products Don’t

Instead of adding Matter compatibility to existing Cync products, GE Lighting will sell “upgraded” devices that support the next-gen smart home standard. The company expects to “upgrade” several products throughout 2023, starting with the Cync Full Color Direct Connect A19 bulb and Cync Indoor Smart Plug.

We learned about these Matter-compatible products at CES 2023, where GE Lighting also revealed several Dynamic Effects light strips and Reveal HD+ Smart Wafers (which are recessed downlights, in case you’re wondering). For whatever reason, the new light strips and downlights aren’t Matter-compatible.

“The Cync Full Color Direct Connect Smart Bulb and the Cync Indoor Smart Plug will be the first products to transition to Matter compatible versions, with more products to be upgraded soon afterwards. These Matter-compatible products will replace previous versions as they hit store shelves. Previously produced Cync products are not planned to receive retroactive Matter updates at this time.”

According to its press release, GE Lighting doesn’t plan to add Matter to “previously produced” Cync products. This may be due to technical limitations—a problem that some companies are encountering due to Matter’s long and wishy-washy development.

This could also be a problem with marketing. As explained by GE Lighting product manager Patrick Miltner (and reported by TechHive), manufacturers can’t slap the Matter logo on a product unless it leaves the factory with Matter firmware. If we’re lucky, GE Lighting will add Matter to existing products after it does this weird “upgrade” stuff.

We’re not sure when the Matter-compatible Cync products will hit store shelves. But they can be identified by a Matter logo on the packaging.