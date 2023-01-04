Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Private Internet Access VPN Review: A Great Option for the Price
Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse Review: Don't Fix What's Not Broken
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

HyperX Debuts Customized Keycaps and Gaming Peripherals

Spruce up your keyboard.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
HyperX customizable keycap
HyperX

This week HyperX, the gaming peripherals group under HP, announced the new HyperX HX3D program that leverages 3D printers to offer customized gaming accessories. At first, HyperX will have a limited-edition keycap for mechanic keyboards, but that’s just the first of many.

Making its debut at CES 2023, HyperX’s HX3D will use HP’s best-in-class 3D printing technology to provide heavily customized and personalized gaming peripherals. The team confirmed that customization options would be available to game developers, content creators, esports teams, influencers, and creative teams. However, we’re not sure if this will be an option for regular consumers.

“We know gamers love customization, spending a lot of time and effort to update all kinds of in-game items, from characters to skins to weapons and beyond. HX3D is taking this love of personalizing a gaming experience to the physical world and enabling a wide range of fun ways to update and customize our award-winning HyperX gear.” Daniel Kelley, global head of marketing.

The Ultimate Mechanical Keyboard Buying Guide
RELATEDThe Ultimate Mechanical Keyboard Buying Guide

At first, HyperX will offer a fun new “Cozy Cat” keycap for keyboards, which will be available later this month. The new keycap works with existing HyperX keyboards and most mechanical sets on the market. Then, the company aims to release several more customized keycaps throughout the year.

Eventually, the HyperX HX3D program will expand to more keyboards, mice, headsets, and other gaming products, many of which will be displayed at CES 2023. Imagine being able to upgrade all your gaming with a personalized touch, then show it off on a Twitch stream. That’s the plan.

The HyperX Cozy Cat Keycap will cost $19.99 and will be available in the U.S. later this month.

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »