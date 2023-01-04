HyperX Debuts Customized Keycaps and Gaming Peripherals

This week HyperX, the gaming peripherals group under HP, announced the new HyperX HX3D program that leverages 3D printers to offer customized gaming accessories. At first, HyperX will have a limited-edition keycap for mechanic keyboards, but that’s just the first of many.

Making its debut at CES 2023, HyperX’s HX3D will use HP’s best-in-class 3D printing technology to provide heavily customized and personalized gaming peripherals. The team confirmed that customization options would be available to game developers, content creators, esports teams, influencers, and creative teams. However, we’re not sure if this will be an option for regular consumers.

“We know gamers love customization, spending a lot of time and effort to update all kinds of in-game items, from characters to skins to weapons and beyond. HX3D is taking this love of personalizing a gaming experience to the physical world and enabling a wide range of fun ways to update and customize our award-winning HyperX gear.” Daniel Kelley, global head of marketing.

At first, HyperX will offer a fun new “Cozy Cat” keycap for keyboards, which will be available later this month. The new keycap works with existing HyperX keyboards and most mechanical sets on the market. Then, the company aims to release several more customized keycaps throughout the year.

Eventually, the HyperX HX3D program will expand to more keyboards, mice, headsets, and other gaming products, many of which will be displayed at CES 2023. Imagine being able to upgrade all your gaming with a personalized touch, then show it off on a Twitch stream. That’s the plan.

The HyperX Cozy Cat Keycap will cost $19.99 and will be available in the U.S. later this month.