The Future of Qi Wireless Charging Arrives Later This Year

Next-generation Qi wireless charging arrives later this year, according to the Wireless Power Consortium. The new standard, called Qi2, builds on Apple’s MagSafe platform to ensure a “perfect alignment” between devices and charges. This improves wireless charging efficiency, which should translate to a boost in speed.

In other words, Qi2 is basically MagSafe. All devices and chargers that are certified for Qi2 will contain magnets. The Wireless Power Consortium claims that this will lead to an increase in wireless charging speed, but it doesn’t specify just how fast Qi2 can charge a device. (First-generation Qi chargers max out at 15 watts but often charge at much slower speeds.)

The Wireless Power Consortium also claims that Qi2 will “enable new product innovation in other ways.” For example, a Qi2 charger could latch to a portable game console or VR headset. And, of course, Android phones that support Qi2 should work with MagSafe-like accessories, including magnetic battery packs and wallets.

At launch, Qi2 will “replace” the existing Qi standard. But I have the feeling that non-magnetic wireless charging will still be quite popular. The first Qi2 products are expected to launch before the end of 2023, just in time for the holiday season.

