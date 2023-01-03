Gamers Can Get 6 Months GeForce Now Ultimate Free from AT&T

AT&T is no stranger to offering free trials to popular cloud gaming services. In 2021 it gave subscribers six months of Stadia Pro and offered a similar deal on NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW in 2022. Today, the deal is back, and AT&T users get six months of the new GeForce NOW Ultimate completely free.

NVIDIA just announced a new even higher-tier “Ultimate” version of its game-streaming platform at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. This gives gamers the ultimate experience anywhere. If you want to try it before you buy it, you’ll want to be an AT&T user.

In partnership with NVIDIA, AT&T confirmed that both new and existing 5G mobile customers can enjoy a six-month subscription to GeForce NOW Ultimate completely free. Additionally, those with a fresh AT&T Fiber internet install can also take advantage of it.

It’s worth noting that NVIDIA has a new GeForce RTX 4080 that promises to be about three times faster than last year’s RTX 3090 Ti while using half the power. The GeForce NOW Ultimate package essentially promises that type of performance anywhere, thanks to the cloud.

So what do you get from Ultimate? According to NVIDIA, high-quality game streams at up to 240 FPS (120 FPS at 4K), DLSS 3, full ray tracing technology, faster servers, longer 8-hour sessions, and improved latency across the board.

AT&T says that the offer will be available starting January 19th. After your six-month freebie expires, if you want to continue getting this same gaming experience, you’ll be able to sign up for GeForce NOW Ultimate for only $20 a month.