Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse Review: Don't Fix What's Not Broken
RAVPower Jump Starter With Air Compressor Review: A Must-Have for All Drivers
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

Gamers Can Get 6 Months GeForce Now Ultimate Free from AT&T

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

About Review Geek
@xguntherc
| 1 min read
AT&T GeForce NOW Ultimate
AT&T

AT&T is no stranger to offering free trials to popular cloud gaming services. In 2021 it gave subscribers six months of Stadia Pro and offered a similar deal on NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW in 2022. Today, the deal is back, and AT&T users get six months of the new GeForce NOW Ultimate completely free.

NVIDIA just announced a new even higher-tier “Ultimate” version of its game-streaming platform at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. This gives gamers the ultimate experience anywhere. If you want to try it before you buy it, you’ll want to be an AT&T user.

In partnership with NVIDIA, AT&T confirmed that both new and existing 5G mobile customers can enjoy a six-month subscription to GeForce NOW Ultimate completely free. Additionally, those with a fresh AT&T Fiber internet install can also take advantage of it.

Nvidia GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Impressions: The Forefront of Visuals ... and Price
RELATEDNvidia GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Impressions: The Forefront of Visuals ... and Price

It’s worth noting that NVIDIA has a new GeForce RTX 4080 that promises to be about three times faster than last year’s RTX 3090 Ti while using half the power. The GeForce NOW Ultimate package essentially promises that type of performance anywhere, thanks to the cloud.

So what do you get from Ultimate? According to NVIDIA, high-quality game streams at up to 240 FPS (120 FPS at 4K), DLSS 3, full ray tracing technology, faster servers, longer 8-hour sessions, and improved latency across the board.

AT&T says that the offer will be available starting January 19th. After your six-month freebie expires, if you want to continue getting this same gaming experience, you’ll be able to sign up for GeForce NOW Ultimate for only $20 a month.

Source: AT&T Gaming

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read Full Bio »