Samsung Gets Smart with Its 2023 TV and Soundbar Lineup

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
A Samsung OLED, Neo QLED, and QLED 8K TV.
Samsung

As if Samsung TVs weren’t smart enough already, this year’s selection of Neo QLED, OLED, and Micro LED will take things even further with advanced new features. Additionally, Samsung is getting pretty ambitious with its projectors and soundbars.

While we still don’t know all the details of Samsung’s 2023 TV lineup, the company revealed a decent amount of information at CES. For example, we learned that Samsung will sell Micro LED TVs at sizes up to 140 inches. The company’s OLED lineup will now include 55-, 65, and 77-inch models, and interestingly, Samsung OLEDs made in 2023 will offer a 144Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Premium Pro (two features that are valuable for gaming).

Additionally, Samsung Neo QLED TVs made in 2023 include a feature called “Auto HDR Remastering.” As the name implies, this feature uses realtime processing to add HDR effects to SDR content. This feature is impressive, though we can’t confirm that it looks good with all content.

More notably, Samsung products made in 2023 (including TVs) now have a built-in Zigbee & Matter
Thread One-Chip Module. This allows for a more seamless smart home experience and removes the need to purchase a separate SmartThings dongle.

But I’m more interested in Samsung’s next-gen projectors. The new Premiere 8K ultra-short-throw laser projector looks amazing and supports a maximum screen size of 150 inches. And the new Freestyle projector offers a weird “Smart EDGE Blending” feature, which allows you to take two Freestyles and form a single image. (I doubt that many people will use this Freestyle feature. But it might be a good way to view 21:9 content, if you’re crazy enough.)

Finally, there’s the new soundbars. Samsung hasn’t revealed a lot of information here, but we know that Samsung will launch an HW-Q990C 11.1.4-channel soundbar system and a slimmer (and cheaper) HW-S800B 3.1.2-channel speaker. These soundbars pack some new audio enhancement features, such as AI Sound Remastering and Q-Symphony. (As for how these enhancement features work … well, Samsung’s descriptions are pretty vague.)

Samsung’s new TVs, projectors, and soundbars will launch throughout 2023. We expect Samsung to reveal more details in near future.

Source: Samsung

