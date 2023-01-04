Buying Guides
News

Arcade1Up’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Lets You Hit the Slots at Home

And you won't lose money playing it!

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

| 1 min read
A top-down view of the Arcade1Up Wheel of Fortune Casinocade
Arcade1Up

You can’t visit Las Vegas without hitting the slots. So, for this year’s CES event, Arcade1Up is announcing its first at-home slot machine—the Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe. And, for better or worse, this machine doesn’t include any actual gambling.

The Wheel of Fortune Casinocade Deluxe has a flashy appearance, with a large touchscreen, five big buttons, and a light-up marquee. Obviously, this machine won’t pay out if you win a game of slots, but it can upload your high score to a global leaderboard.

Like other Arcade1Up cabinets, the Wheel of Fortune includes some extra content. More specifically, it offers a total of 20 games, such as Blackjack and Mahjong.

The Arcade1Up Wheel of Fortune Casinocade
The Arcade1Up Infinity Game Board
Deluxe versions of Arcade1Up's popular cabinets.
Additionally, Arcade1Up is launching a tabletop version of its Infinity Table. The new Infinity Game Board has short legs and a smaller 18.5-inch touchscreen. But it runs the same 100 games that are offered on the Infinity Table. (I’m worried that this screen is too small, but Arcade1Up says that the Game Board will zoom in on some game elements to keep things legible.)

Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table Review: (Nearly) Perfect for the Whole Family
RELATEDArcade1Up Infinity Game Table Review: (Nearly) Perfect for the Whole Family

We’re also getting Deluxe versions of Arcade1Up’s Pac-ManMs. Pac-ManMortal Kombat, and Class of 81 cabinets. These Deluxe machines more faithfully recreate the arcade experience with things like a coin door, a lit marquee, and for some titles, a “laid-back” LCD screen that mimics classic arcade machines.

The Wheel of FortuneInfinity Game Board, and Arcade1Up Deluxe machines launch in the Spring or Summer of 2023. Pricing is unknown, unfortunately.

Source: Arcade1Up

