News

JBL’s New Soundbars Break Off Into Portable Speakers

Snap off the ends and turn up the volume.

Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Staff Writer

Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a staff writer for Review Geek covering roundups, EVs, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and InputMag, and he's written over 9,000 articles. Read more...

@xguntherc
1 min read
JBL Bar speaker on a wooden table.
JBL

A soundbar is an easy way to upgrade your home theater audio experience, especially with JBL’s detachable soundbar that turns into a surround sound system. At CES 2023, JBL expanded its popular Bar Series with the new JBL Bar 1300X, and the detachable ends now double as portable speakers.

We saw a similar package announced back in 2017, then in 2020, JBL kicked things up a notch with a 9.1 surround sound bar system.

For those unaware, the JBL Bar Series is a soundbar with battery-powered removable ends. You can enjoy it like a traditional soundbar or snap each end off and place them behind you for an all-encompassing surround sound experience.

JBL Bar 1300X in a living room
JBL

With the new JBL Bar 1300X, you’re getting a high-end experience. It’s a soundbar with six upward-firing speakers that can easily fill a room, not to mention a dedicated 12-inch subwoofer for room-shaking sound. You’ll enjoy a 15-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D experience, 1170 watts of power, and when you want surround sound, remove each end, and you’re all set.

Detachable battery-powered speakers on a JBL soundbar you can easily place around a room aren’t new, but it’s still a neat idea. However, this latest lineup (the 2023 JBL Bar 700, 1000, and 1300X) takes things a step further by doubling as wireless speakers. Plus, the entire lineup now comes with Atmos audio.

Now, users can take one of those Bar 1300X ends off and stream music over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth from an assortment of streaming services without using the main bar or the dedicated remote control. Enjoy hands-free controls with Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri. So take an end to the garage for some tunes, by the pool, or use it as a portable wireless speaker.

The company also announced a new JBL One app giving owners more advanced controls, a fully customizable EQ, and other personalization controls. The new JBL Bar series arrives on February 19th starting at $900, with the high-end Bar 1300X retailing for $1,699.95.

