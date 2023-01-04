Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Private Internet Access VPN Review: A Great Option for the Price
Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse Review: Don't Fix What's Not Broken
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

New Unistellar Telescope Cuts Through Light Pollution

Danny Chadwick
Danny Chadwick
Associate Editor

Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read more...

About Review Geek
@jdannychadwick
| 1 min read
A man and woman use the eQuinox telescope on a rooftop
Unistellar

There are a lot more stars out there than you can see with your naked eye. If you live in the city or suburbs, there are substantially fewer visible stars due to light pollution. The new Unistellar eQuinox 2 telescope solves this problem. Now you can gaze at the Milky Way from the heart of downtown.

Unistellar debuted the new smart telescope at CES this week. It features Unistellar’s Smart Light Pollution Reduction technology that digitally removes light pollution’s negative impacts. It also comes equipped with Enhanced Vision that displays high-resolution images of distant or faint celestial objects. Furthermore, it has Autonomous Field Detection that allows users to orient the telescope automatically, even when few stars are visible.

1 of 4
Telescope pointed at the night sky
Unistellar
The telescope on a black background
Unistellar
The telescope from the rear
Unistellar
A woman using the telescope with a tablet
Unistellar
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4

The combination of these technologies makes it easy for amateur astronomers to find and view objects in the solar system, inducing planets, comets, and asteroids, as well as far-distant locales like the Orion Nebula and Whirlpool Galaxy.

The Best Telescopes of 2022
RELATEDThe Best Telescopes of 2022

Additionally, purchasing the eQuinox 2 allows you to join Unistellar’s community of more than 10,000 amateur astronomers worldwide. Doing so enables users to participate in cutting-edge science in partnership with organizations like the SETI Institute and NASA.

The eQuinox 2 smart telescope costs $2,499 and is available for preorder now.

Unistellar eQuinox 2

Explore the stars no matter where you are!

Preorder Now

Source: PR Newswire

READ NEXT
Danny Chadwick Danny Chadwick
Danny has been a technology journalist since 2008. He served as senior writer, as well as multimedia and home improvement editor at Top Ten Reviews until 2019. Since then, he has been a freelance contributor to Lifewire and ghostwriter for Fit Small Business. His work has also appeared on Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and business.com. Read Full Bio »