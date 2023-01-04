New Unistellar Telescope Cuts Through Light Pollution

There are a lot more stars out there than you can see with your naked eye. If you live in the city or suburbs, there are substantially fewer visible stars due to light pollution. The new Unistellar eQuinox 2 telescope solves this problem. Now you can gaze at the Milky Way from the heart of downtown.

Unistellar debuted the new smart telescope at CES this week. It features Unistellar’s Smart Light Pollution Reduction technology that digitally removes light pollution’s negative impacts. It also comes equipped with Enhanced Vision that displays high-resolution images of distant or faint celestial objects. Furthermore, it has Autonomous Field Detection that allows users to orient the telescope automatically, even when few stars are visible.

The combination of these technologies makes it easy for amateur astronomers to find and view objects in the solar system, inducing planets, comets, and asteroids, as well as far-distant locales like the Orion Nebula and Whirlpool Galaxy.

Additionally, purchasing the eQuinox 2 allows you to join Unistellar’s community of more than 10,000 amateur astronomers worldwide. Doing so enables users to participate in cutting-edge science in partnership with organizations like the SETI Institute and NASA.

The eQuinox 2 smart telescope costs $2,499 and is available for preorder now.

Unistellar eQuinox 2 Explore the stars no matter where you are!