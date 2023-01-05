EcoFlow’s New Electric Cooler Has a Built-in Ice Maker

EcoFlow, the popular portable power station brand, debuted several new devices at CES 2023 to help power life’s adventures on and off the grid. One of those is the new Ecoflow Glacier electric cooler and portable fridge. It features a built-in ice maker ensuring fresh food and cold drinks anywhere you go.

With the EcoFlow Glacier cooler, you’ll get a portable fridge unlike anything else on the market. While many outdoor enthusiasts, RVers, or overlanders are familiar with brands like Dometic, EcoFlow’s Glacier is the industry’s first portable fridge with a built-in ice maker.

And because the Glacier cooler is battery-powered, it will keep the contents cold for longer than a traditional cooler and double as an emergency power device for smartphones, tablets, and more.

The Glacier fridge/cooler is your typical insulated cooler, like a YETI, which will keep food and drinks cold during outdoor adventures. Then, a water storage area on the right side takes advantage of the built-in ice maker to make ice and keep things running chilly for up to 24 hours. We’re not sure how big the internal battery is, but considering it’ll keep making ice for up to 24 hours, plus it can recharge your devices in a pinch, it’s likely quite large.

EcoFlow told us the machine takes about 12 minutes to make a tray of ice cubes, but if it’s running while you’re headed to a destination, you’ll have plenty of ice ready to go. Furthermore, EcoFlow added a convenient removable ice-pouring basket. That way, you don’t have to worry about friends, family, or kids grabbing out the ice with dirty fingers.

The Glacier comes with durable and detachable wheels, so those headed to the beach or a camping spot don’t have to worry about carrying it to the final destination. So, snap on the wheels, pull out the retractable suitcase-style rod handle, and wheel it to your favorite spot. Then, lift out the ice basket and make yourself a refreshing beverage.

And finally, the EcoFlow Glacier has a helpful LCD display that’ll show internal temperatures, battery life, water levels for ice, and other stats, keeping you informed during your travels.

Along with the cooler, the company also announced a new whole-home backup power solution at CES and two more smart battery-powered devices. The EcoFlow Wave 2 (next-gen) portable air conditioner and the EcoFlow Blade robot lawnmower.

The company didn’t share pricing or release date details yet, but the Glacier cooler should be available in time for summer adventures. Stay tuned for more information.