Buying Guides
by Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Best Of Badge Award

Reader Favorites

8 Best Wireless Mechanical Keyboards
8 Best Hot Swappable Mechanical Keyboards
5 Best Places to Buy Vinyl Records Online
Apps to Share Your Location with Family
The 5 Best Trip Planning Apps
The Best Multi-Device Mice and Keyboards for Power Users
7 LEGO Alternatives That Still Work With LEGO Bricks

More from Review Geek

Browse All Buying Guides
Browse All Latest News

Review Geek Editorials

I Switched to a Galaxy S21 and I Hate It
I Tried Carvana: It Was Worse Than The Dealer
Don't Buy an Electric Riding Lawn Mower
Why We Can't Recommend Wyze or eufy Cameras
You Don't Really Ever Own an EV
The Real Pixel Superpower Is Phone Calls
You Should Switch from LastPass to 1Password

More from Review Geek

Browse All Reviews
Browse All Buying Guides
How-to Geek Editor Choice Badge Award

Across LifeSavvy Media

FROM LIFESAVVY
TryMySnacks Review: A Taste Around the World
Orbitkey Ring V2 Review: Ridiculously Innovative
FROM HOW-TO GEEK
Private Internet Access VPN Review: A Great Option for the Price
Microsoft Sculpt Comfort Mouse Review: Don't Fix What's Not Broken
We select and review products independently. When you purchase through our links we may earn a commission. Learn more.
X
Popular Searches
News

LG’s New OLED TV Makes Messy Cables a Thing of the Past

Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
News Editor

Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read more...

About Review Geek
@andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The LG Signature OLED M3 TV on display at CES 2023.
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

As always, LG is making a huge splash at CES. The company says that all of its 2023 OLED TVs will be 70% brighter than previous models! But we’re more interested in LG’s weird Signature M3 OLED TV, which lacks any HDMI ports and receives video wirelessly.

Instead of using a wired video connection, the 97-inch LG Signature M3 relies on a small black “Zero Connect” box. It’s basically a wireless HDMI transmitter on steroids; the Zero Connect box can sit up to thirty feet from the TV and deliver a 4K 120Hz signal wirelessly.

We saw a demonstration of the product in person at CES, and it worked quite well. The Zero Connect box can sit up to thirty feet from the TV, though it doesn’t work if it’s shoved in a cabinet. LG’s representatives were pretty tight-lipped about the underlying technology, but they say it transmits data faster than Wi-Fi 6E.

1 of 4
A closeup of the LG Signature OLED M3 TV's Zero Connect box.
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek
The LG Signature OLED M3 TV's Zero Connect box on display at CES 2023
Hannah Stryker / Review Geek
A closeup of the LG Signature OLED M3 TV.
A receiver is tacked on the bottom of the TV, unfortunately. Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
Another closeup of the LG Signature OLED M3 TV.
Josh Hendrickson / Review Geek
Navigate to Slide Number 1
Navigate to Slide Number 2
Navigate to Slide Number 3
Navigate to Slide Number 4

The Zero Connect box has three HDMI ports, all of which support 4K 120Hz video. There are also two USB ports, a coaxial connector for OTA TV, and an Ethernet jack. (The only oddity is a rotating antenna at the top of the Zero Connect box. You need to point this antenna toward the LG Signature M3 to maintain a strong connection.)

Clearly, LG sees this as a solution to cable management. The lack of cables on the LG Signature M3 OLED TV could also make it a good option for flush wall mounting. Of course, you still need to deal with the TV’s power cable, and the TV has a large (and kinda ugly) receiver tacked on its bottom bezel.

Sennheiser TV Clear Review: Blast Your TV Quietly
RELATEDSennheiser TV Clear Review: Blast Your TV Quietly

To be clear, I don’t think that this is the best cable management solution. Pricing is unknown, but the LG Signature M3 is probably too expensive for a 4K TV. And, realistically speaking, you could achieve a similar effect with an A/V receiver, a long HDMI cable, and any old TV.

We also don’t know anything about gaming performance on this TV. According to LG, the in-game latency hasn’t been tested yet. If the latency is too noticeable, the LG Signature M3 OLED TV may be a hard sell when it launches in the second half of 2023. Unfortunately, LG has no plans to sell the Zero Connect box as a standalone item.

Source: LG

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is the News Editor for Review Geek, where he covers breaking stories and manages the news team. He joined Life Savvy Media as a freelance writer in 2018 and has experience in a number of topics, including mobile hardware, audio, and IoT. Read Full Bio »