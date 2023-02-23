From Iron Man to the Infinity Gauntlet: The Best Marvel LEGO Sets

Like peanut butter and jelly, some things are just better together. For those who love Marvel and can never have enough LEGO sets, combining these two passions is a dream come true. However, LEGO offers a lot of Marvel sets. So, how do you know which ones to pick up? It’s easy! All you have to do is check out our list of the best Marvel LEGO sets.

Whether you love Spiderman or Groot is your guy, there’s a LEGO set for you. Read on to see our top picks for the best Marvel sets.

For Those Looking for a Tribute to the Infinity Saga: Infinity Gauntlet

Thanos isn’t the only one who can feel the power of the Infinity Gauntlet. The LEGO Infinity Gauntlet allows you to bring this iconic piece home, and you don’t even have to travel the galaxy to find all the pieces.

Using this 590-piece set, builders aged 18 and over can create a replica of the Infinity Gauntlet that’s 13 inches tall. This LEGO set is designed as a build-and-display piece, which is why it is best for adult LEGO and Marvel fans. The finished Infinity Gauntlet includes all the details of the real thing, including the vibrantly colored Infinity Stones. It also comes with a descriptive nameplate and a sturdy base that will look great on any desk or shelf.

For Those Who Can’t Get Enough Groot: I am Groot

We could let Groot himself describe this set, but his description isn’t very helpful for those who don’t speak Grootish. That’s why we’ll do the talking while Baby Groot will just lend his iconic (and adorable) image to the LEGO I am Groot set.

Builders aged 10 and over will love using the 476 pieces in this set to build their very own Groot. Since this little guy is known for dancing his heart out, the completed LEGO model is poseable so that you can recreate his best moves. The finished Groot captures all the details of this little alien, from his tiny leaves to his giant eyes and smile. A cassette tape and a nameplate are also included in this LEGO set.

For Those Ready to Wield Mjölnir: Thor’s Hammer

Not everyone is worthy of lifting the real Mjölnir. Luckily, there is another option for Thor fans. The LEGO Thor’s Hammer set allows you to build and wield (or just display) a replica of this legendary hammer.

Recommended for builders aged 18 and over, this LEGO set comes with 979 pieces. Obviously, the star of this set is the 18-inch hammer that mimics the design of Thor’s Hammer from the Marvel movies. However, you can also find fun extras in this set, including a Thor minifigure as well as small-scale models of the Infinity Gauntlet and Odin’s Fire. Plus, you’ll be able to build a stand and a nameplate to hold the full-sized hammer.

For Those Who Love Iron Man: Iron Man Figure

Everyone has a reason for loving their favorite Avenger. For those who gravitate toward Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, it tends to be his intelligence and confident (if not cocky) attitude. If you agree, you’ll find the LEGO Iron Man Figure is a great way to celebrate the Iron Avenger.

Anyone aged nine and over can have fun putting this 381-piece set together. Once completed, the figure is great for play or display, as it’s over nine inches tall and fully jointed. In addition to coming with a removal nameplate like the other Marvel sets, this one has a special feature. A button-operated Light Brick serves as a lighted arc reactor.

Additionally, you can combine this finished set with the LEGO Hulkbuster. However, before you drop the big bucks, keep in mind the reviews for that set are less than stellar.

For Those Who Want to Make Marvel Dreams Take Flight: The Avengers Quinjet

Captain America, Thor, Loki, Iron Man, and Black Widow. It can be hard to choose just one Avenger as your favorite. Thankfully, you don’t have to, especially when you pick up a set like the LEGO The Avenger Quinjet.

Like the Iron Man Figure, this LEGO set is great for builders aged nine and over. It comes with 795 pieces and allows you to build a replica of the Quinjet that’s 5.5 inches high by 13.5 inches long. The jet itself comes with features like an opening cockpit and a retractable undercarriage. The set also includes five minifigures, including Black Widow, Cap, Iron Man, Loki, and Thor.

For Those Who Are All About Doctor Strange: Sanctum Sanctorum

The Marvel universe is vast and contains more than just the traditional Avengers, and Dr. Strange is one of these characters. You can now build a replica of his private residence on 177A Bleecker Street. All you need is the LEGO Sanctum Sanctorum.

At 2708 pieces, this set is best suited for builders aged 18 and over due to its complexity. The pieces come together to create a model of Doctor Strange’s three-story home with modular construction. There’s no shortage of details and artifacts from the movies. Additionally, nine characters from both Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness appear in this detailed set.

For Those Who Want a Spiderman Splurge: Daily Bugle

Doctor Strange isn’t the only one that gets a detailed set from LEGO. Spiderman also has one that’s sure to be a fun challenge for even the best builders. It comes in the form of the LEGO Daily Bugle.

Like the Sanctum Sanctorum, this LEGO set is designed for builders aged 18 and over. It comes with 25 minifigures and 3,772 pieces to create a model of the Daily Bugle that’s 33 inches tall. Details like an NYC cab on the street and the penthouse office of the Editor in Chief make this model come alive. Thankfully, the removable floors, roof, and facades allow you to admire all these extras.

For Those Looking to Bring Home a Piece of Wakanda: Black Panther Keychain

Not all LEGO products require building, and LEGO keychains are a great example. If you love the Black Panther but aren’t ready to shell out the dough for the full Black Panther LEGO model, you’ll love the LEGO Black Panther keychain.

Anyone aged six and over can enjoy this LEGO keychain. It features a Black Panther LEGO minifigure in his iconic superhero garb, as well as a durable metal chain and keyring. You can attach this keyring to anything from your keys to a bag, so you can take the Black Panther everywhere you go.